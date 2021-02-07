Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Mighty Miss Maya” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95

2. “Outlawed” by Anna North, Bloosmbury Publishing, $26

3. “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins, St. Martin’s Press, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17

2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17

3. “1984” by George Orwell, Signet Classics, $9.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta, Simon & Schuster, $28

2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

3. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

3. “River Love: The True Story of a Wayward Sheltie, a Woman and a Magical Place called Rivershire” by Tricia Fey, Mission Point Press, $16.95

— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26

3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $26.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17

2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta, Simon & Schuster, $28

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $9.99

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

— American Booksellers Association

