Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Mighty Miss Maya” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95
2. “Outlawed” by Anna North, Bloosmbury Publishing, $26
3. “The Wife Upstairs” by Rachel Hawkins, St. Martin’s Press, $27.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Women of Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell, Atria Books, $17
2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
3. “1984” by George Orwell, Signet Classics, $9.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Keep Sharp: Build a Better Brain at Any Age” by Sanjay Gupta, Simon & Schuster, $28
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “River Love: The True Story of a Wayward Sheltie, a Woman and a Magical Place called Rivershire” by Tricia Fey, Mission Point Press, $16.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “Keep Sharp” by Sanjay Gupta, Simon & Schuster, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $9.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
