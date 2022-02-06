Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Sentence” by Louise Erdrich, Harper, $28.99
2. “The School for Good Mothers” by Jessamine Chan, Simon & Schuster, $27
3. “A Carnival of Snackery: Diaries (2003-2020)” by David Sedaris, Little Brown and Company, $32
Paperback Fiction
1. “Reminders of Him” by Colleen Hoover, Montlake, $15.95
2. “Nightmare Alley” by William Lindsay Gresham, New York Review of Books, $17.95
3. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brené Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Where the Deer and the Antelope Play: The Pastoral Observations of One Ignorant American Who Loves to Walk Outside” by Nick Offerman, Dutton Books, $28
3. “The Complete Maus: A Survivor’s Tale” by Art Spiegelman, Pantheon Books, $35.00
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers: What We Should Know about the People We Don’t Know” by Malcolm Gladwell, Back Bay Books, $18.99
2. “Field Guide To Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology, and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
3. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide (Revised)” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday, $32.50
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.