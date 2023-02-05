Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
2. “Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29
3. “Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Maid" by Nita Prose, Ballantine Books, $18
2. “A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17.99
3. “The Final Case" by David Guterson, Vintage, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships" by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015" by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28
3. “Leelanau Underwater" by Chris Roxburgh, $25
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22" by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan's Vacationlands" by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
3. “Fox & I: An Uncommon Friendship" by Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau, $18
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36
2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32
3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
