Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

2. “Lessons in Chemistry" by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday Books, $29

3. “Demon Copperhead" by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Maid" by Nita Prose, Ballantine Books, $18

2. “A Man Called Ove" by Fredrik Backman, Washington Square Press, $17.99

3. “The Final Case" by David Guterson, Vintage, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships" by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

2. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015" by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28

3. “Leelanau Underwater" by Chris Roxburgh, $25

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “The Trails of M-22" by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

2. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan's Vacationlands" by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95

3. “Fox & I: An Uncommon Friendship" by Catherine Raven, Spiegel & Grau, $18

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99

3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

