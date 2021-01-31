Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “Piranesi” by Susanna Clarke, Bloomsbury Publishing, $27
3. “Pianos and Flowers: Brief Encounters of the Romantic Kind” by Alexander McCall Smith, Pantheon Books, $25.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “This Tender Land” by William Kent Krueger, Atria Books, $17
2. “Olive, Again” by Elizabeth Strout, Random House Trade, $18
3. “There There” by Tommy Orange, Vintage, $16
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Digital Minimalism: Choosing a Focused Life in a Noisy World” by Cal Newport, Portfolio, $26
2. “Educated: A Memoir” by Tara Westover, Random House, $28
3. “Obama: An Intimate Portrait” by Pete Souza, Little Brown and Company, $50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Decolonizing Wealth: Indigenous Wisdom to Heal Divides and Restore Balance” by Edgar Villanueva, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, $19.95
2. “Humble Pi: When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World” by Matt Parker, Riverhead Books, $17
3. “Winning the Green New Deal: Why We Must, How We Can” by Varshini Prakash and Guido Girgenti, Simon & Schuster, $18
— Brilliant Books of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $26.95
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
3. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $9.99
3. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18
— American Booksellers Association
