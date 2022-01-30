Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99
2. “Something to Hide: A Lynley Novel” by Elizabeth George, Viking, $29
3. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain” by George Saunders, Random House, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Guest List” by Lucy Foley, William Morrow & Co., $16.99
3. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Penguin Books, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
3. “Picture-Perfect Sleeping Bear: A History in Photos from National Lakeshore Visitors” by Doug Baker, Mission Point Press, $29.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Exercised: Why Something We Never Evolved to Do Is Healthy and Rewarding” by Daniel Lieberman, Vintage, $17
2. “All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side” by Marty MacLeod, Union Street Books, $24.99
3. “My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images” by John Russell, Mission Point Press, $29.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
2. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday, $32.50
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
3. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, Vintage, $17
— American Booksellers Association
