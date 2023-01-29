Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

2. “The Marriage Portrait” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $28

3. “The Cartographers” by Peng Shepherd, William Morrow & Company, $27.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “A Flicker in the Dark” by Stacy Willingham, Minotaur Books, $17.99

2. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $18

3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $17.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36

2. “The Creative ACT: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $35

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Birds of Michigan Field Guide (Revised)” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $14.95

2. “Gender Queer: A Memoir” by Maia Kobabe, Oni Press, $19.99

3. “The Body Is Not An Apology: The Power of Radical Self-Love” by Sonya Renee Taylor, Berrett-Koehler Publishers, $18.95

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99

3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36

2. “The Creative Act: A Way of Being” by Rick Rubin, Penguin Press, $32

3. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

