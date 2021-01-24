Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Mighty Miss Maya” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95
2. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
3. “The Center of Everything” by Jamie Harrison, Counterpoint, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “1984” by George Orwell, Signet Books, $9.99
2. “Three Flames” by Alan Lightman, Counterpoint, $16.95
3. “About Grace” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner Book Company, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “Garner’s Quotations” by Dwight Garner, Farrar. Straus and Giroux, $26
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Dark Side of the Mitten: Crimes of Power and Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past and Present” by Tom Carr, Mission Point Press, $16.95
3. “On Tyranny: 20 Lessons from the 20th Century” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $9.99
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf, $26.95
3. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
2. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
3. “A Swim in a Pond in the Rain: In Which Four Russians Give a Master Class on Writing, Reading and Life” by George Saunders, Random House, $28
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $9.99
3. “Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol” by Holly Whitaker, Dial Press, $18
— American Booksellers Association
