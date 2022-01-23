Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Violeta (English Edition)” by Isabel Allende, Ballantine Books, $28
2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine Books, $27
3. “The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher, Berkley Books, $26
Paperback Fiction
1. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
2. “Red, White and Royal Blue” by Casey McQuiston, St. Martin’s Griffin, $16.99
3. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Antiquarian Sticker Book: An Illustrated Compendium of Adhesive Ephemera” published by Odd Dot, $24.99
2. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
3. “Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest” by Suzanne Simard, Knopf Publishing Group, $28.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Soul of An Octopus: A Surprising Exploration into the Wonder of Consciousness” by Sy Montgomery, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “The Magic, 3” by Rhonda Byrne, Atria Books, $16.99
3. “Winter Tree Finder: A Manual for Identifying Deciduous Trees in Winter (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Nature Study Guild Publishers, $5.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “To Paradise” by Hanya Yanagihara, Doubleday, $32.50
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Year of Magical Thinking” by Joan Didion, Vintage, $17
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
