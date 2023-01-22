Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine, $29.99
3. “Tom Clancy Red Winter: A Jack Ryan Novel (Book 22)” by Marc Cameron, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends With Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $16.99
2. “The Women of Chateau Lafayette” by Stephanie Dray, Berkley Books, $17
3. “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas, Bloomsbury Publishing, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry the Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36
2. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “Dinners with Ruth: A Memoir on the Power of Friendships” by Nina Totenberg, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “Angel of the Garbage Dump: How Hanley Denning Changed the World, One Child at a Time” by Jacob Wheeler, Ingram, $17.95
3. “The Wreck of the Griffon: The Greatest Mystery of the Great Lakes” by Chris Kohl and Joan Forsberg, Seawolf Communications, $19.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
2. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
3. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Spare” by Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex, Random House, $36
2. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
3. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
