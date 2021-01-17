Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

2. “Anxious People” by Fredrik Backman, Atria Books, $28

3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Knopf Publishing Group, $26.95

Paperback Fiction

1. “A Wizard of Earthsea” by Ursula K. Le Guin, Houghton Mifflin, $9.99

2. “Out of the Silent Planet” by C.S. Lewis, Scribner Book Company, $16

3. “Devotions: The Selected Poems of Mary Oliver” by Mary Oliver, Penguin Books, $20

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

2. “The Women’s Suffrage Cookery Book” by Aubrey Dowson and Polly Russell, British Library, $16.95

3. “The Splendid and the Vile: A Sage of Churchill, Family and Defiance During the Blitz” by Erik Larson, Crown Publishing Group, $32

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “Braving the Wilderness: The Quest for True Belonging and the Courage to Stand Alone” by Brene Brown, Random House Trade, $18

3. “Traverse City, Michigan: A Historical Narrative, 1850-2013” by Richard Fidler, Richard Fidler, $18.95

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26

3. “The Prophets” by Robert Jones, Jr., Putnam, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17

2. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper Perennial, $17

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

2. “On Tyranny” by Timothy Snyder, Tim Duggan Books, $9.99

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

— American Booksellers Association

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you