Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Chickadees at Night” by Bill O. Smith, Sleepytime Press, $18.85
2. “Jim Harrison: Complete Poems” by Jim Harrison, Copper Canyon Press, $40
3. “The Guide” by Peter Heller, Knopf Publishing Guide, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “A Thousand Voices” by Lisa Windgate, Berkley Books, $17
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
3. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
3. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side” by Marty MacLeod, Union Street Books, $24.99
2. “Oxford Essential World Atlas” published by Oxford University Press, $24.95
3. “My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images” by John Russell, Mission Point Press, $29.95
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “These Precious Days: Essays” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $26.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
