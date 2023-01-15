Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Age of Vice” by Deepti Kapoor, Riverhead Books, $30
2. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf Publishing Group, $28
3. “How to Sell a Haunted House” by Grady Hendrix, Berkley Books, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Silent Patient” by Alex Michaelides, Celadon Books, $17.99
2. “Verity” by Colleen Hoover, Grand Central Publishing, $16.99
3. “She Who Became the Sun” by Shelley Parker-Chan, Tor Books, $18.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter Publishers, $35
2. “Big Panda and Tiny Dragon” by James Norbury, Mandala Publishing, $19.99
3. “Code Name Blue Wren: The True Story of America’s Most Dangerous Female Spy — and the Sister She Betrayed” by Jim Popkin, Hanover Square Press, $27.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Empire of Pain: The Secret History of the Sackler Dynasty” by Patrick Radden Keefe, Anchor Books, $18
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “The Right to Sex: Feminism in the Twenty-First Century” by Amia Srinivasan, Picador USA, $18
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Maid” by Nita Prose, Ballantine, $18
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
