Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Mighty Miss Maya: See It, Then Be It” by Ann Tisdale, Bee Mighty Press, $17.95
2. “Up North Alphabet” by Ashlea Walter, Pinkie Finger Press, $18.95
3. “The Legend of Sleeping Bear” by Kathy-Jo Wargin, Sleeping Bear Press, $17.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Mr. Dickens and His Carol” by Samantha Silva, Flatiron Books, $15.99
2. “Ninth House” by Leigh Bardugo, Flatiron Books, $17.99
3. “The Hunger” by Alma Katsu, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater: Exploring Shipwrecks in Leelanau County and the Manitou Passage” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $45
3. “Think Like A Monk: Train Your Mind for Peace and Purpose Every Day” by Jay Shetty, Simon & Schuster, $27
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Gangsters Up North: Mobsters, Mafia and Racketeers in Michigan’s Vacationlands” by Robert Knapp, Cliophile Press, $24.95
2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
3. “Dark Side of the Mitten: Crimes of Power and Powerful Criminals in Michigan’s Past and Present” by Tom Carr, Mission Point Press, $16.95
— Horizon Books of Traverse City and Cadillac
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27
2. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig, Viking, $26
3. “The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor, $26.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17
2. “Interior Chinatown” by Charles Yu, Vintage, $16
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45
2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $24.99
3. “How to Do Nothing: Resisting the Attention Economy” by Jenny Odell, Melville House, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
