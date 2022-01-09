Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
2. “Matrix” by Lauren Groff, Riverhead Books, $28
3. “Five Tuesdays in Winter” by Lily King, Grove Press, $27
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “People We Meet on Vacation” by Emily Henry, Berkley Books, $16
3. “Hamnet” by Maggie O’Farrell, Vintage, $16.95
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by One World, $38
2. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
3. “National Parks of the USA” by Kate Siber, Wide Eyed Editions, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95
2. “Field Guide to Northwest Michigan: Its Flora, Fauna, Geology and History” by James Dake, Grass River Natural Area, Inc., $18.87
3. “Midwest Birding Companion: Field Guide and Birding Journal” by Stan Tekiela, Adventure Publications, $29.95
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
3. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “Crying in H Mart: A Memoir” by Michelle Zauner, Knopf, $26.95
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $15.99
3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
— American Booksellers Association
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.