Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “A World of Curiosities” (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel Book 18) by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $29.99
2. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine Books, $29.99
3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
2. “The Final Case” by David Guterson, Vintage, $17
3. “A Wish for Winter” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015” by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28
3. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $32.50
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95
2. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
3. “The Russian Five: A Story of Espionage, Defection, Bribery and Courage” by Keith Gave, Gold Star Publishing, $16.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
