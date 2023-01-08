Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “A World of Curiosities” (Chief Inspector Gamache Novel Book 18) by Louise Penny, Minotaur Books, $29.99

2. “Mad Honey” by Jodi Picoult and Jennifer Finney Boylan, Ballantine Books, $29.99

3. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

Paperback Fiction

1. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99

2. “The Final Case” by David Guterson, Vintage, $17

3. “A Wish for Winter” by Viola Shipman, Graydon House, $17.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25

2. “The Search for the Genuine: Nonfiction, 1970-2015” by Jim Harrison, Grove Press, $28

3. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $32.50

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “The Trails of M-22” by Jim DuFresne, Michigan Trail Maps, $24.95

2. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95

3. “The Russian Five: A Story of Espionage, Defection, Bribery and Courage” by Keith Gave, Gold Star Publishing, $16.99

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50

2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29

3. “Tomorrow and Tomorrow and Tomorrow” by Gabrielle Zevin, Knopf, $28

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

2. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99

3. “It Ends with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “I’m Glad My Mom Died” by Jennette McCurdy, Simon & Schuster, $27.99

2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50

3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20

2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99

3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19

— American Booksellers Association

