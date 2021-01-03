Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “The Invisible Life of Addie Larue” by V.E. Schwab, Tor Books, $26.99

3. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Queen’s Gambit” by Walter Tevis, Vintage, $16.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay Books, $16.99

3. “Twenty Love Poems and A Song of Despair” by Pablo Neruda, Penguin Books, $14

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “The Answer Is . . . Reflections on My Life” by Alex Trebek, Simon & Schuster, $26

2. “Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat: Mastering the Elements of Good Cooking” by Samin Nosrat, Simon & Schuster, $37.50

3. “Dolly Parton, Songteller: My Life in Lyrics” by Dolly Parton and Robert K. Oermann, Chronicle Books, $50

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves” (Eastern U.S.) by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95

2. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

3. “Winter Tree Finder: A Manual for Identifying Deciduous Trees in Winter”(Eastern U.S.) by May Theilgaard Watts, Wilderness Press, $5.95

— Brilliant Books of Traverse City

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett, Riverhead Books, $27

2. “Ready Player Two” by Ernest Cline, Ballantine, $28.99

3. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Viking, $27

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95

2. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

3. “Shuggie Bain” by Douglas Stuart, Grove Press, $17

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “A Promised Land” by Barack Obama, Crown, $45

2. “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents” by Isabel Wilkerson, Random House, $32

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “My Own Words” by Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Simon & Schuster, $18

2. “The Truths We Hold” by Kamala Harris, Penguin, $18

3. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

— American Booksellers Association

