Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99
2. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Penguin Books, $18
2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay Books, $18.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25
2. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images” by John Russell, Mission Point Press, $29.95
2. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95
3. “All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side” by Marty MacLeod, Union Street Books, $24.99
— Horizon Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99
2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30
3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99
2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18
3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30
2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38
3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18
2. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $18.99
3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18
— American Booksellers Association
