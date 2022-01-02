Northern Michigan

Hardcover Fiction

1. “The Stranger in the Lifeboat” by Mitch Albom, Harper, $23.99

2. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99

3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Searcher” by Tana French, Penguin Books, $18

2. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17

3. “The Best of Me” by David Sedaris, Back Bay Books, $18.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Leelanau Underwater” by Chris Roxburgh, Chris Roxburgh, $25

2. “Up North in Michigan: A Portrait of Place in Four Seasons” by Jerry Dennis, University of Michigan Regional, $24.95

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “My Office Today: 50 Years of Northern Michigan Images” by John Russell, Mission Point Press, $29.95

2. “On the Trails of Northern Michigan: A Guide for All Seasons” by Michael Terrell, Mission Point Press, $24.95

3. “All About Old Towne: Telling Tales of Traverse City’s Old South Side” by Marty MacLeod, Union Street Books, $24.99

— Horizon Books

National

Hardcover Fiction

1. “Call Us What We Carry: Poems” by Amanda Gorman, Viking, $24.99

2. “The Lincoln Highway” by Amor Towles, Viking, $30

3. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $30

Paperback Fiction

1. “The Song of Achilles” by Madeline Miller, Ecco, $16.99

2. “Dune” by Frank Herbert, Ace, $18

3. “Circe” by Madeline Miller, Back Bay, $16.99

Hardcover Nonfiction

1. “Atlas of the Heart: Mapping Meaningful Connection and the Language of Human Experience” by Brene Brown, Random House, $30

2. “The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” by Nikole Hannah-Jones (The New York Times Magazine), OneWorld, $38

3. “The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music” by Dave Grohl, Dey Street Books, $29.99

Paperback Nonfiction

1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $18

3. “Entangled Life” by Merlin Sheldrake, Random House, $18

— American Booksellers Association

