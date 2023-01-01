Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “A Book of Days” by Patti Smith, Random House, $28.99
3. “The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse” by Charlie Mackesy, HarperOne, $22.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria Books, $17.99
2. “The Paris Bookseller” by Kerri Maher, Berkley Books, $17
3. “The Thursday Murder Club” by Richard Osman, Penguin Books, $17
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Open-Air Life: Discover the Nordic Art of Friluftsliv and Embrace Nature Every Day” by Linda Akeson McGurk, TarcherPerigee, $20
2. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown Publishing Group, $32.50
3. “What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions” by Randall Munroe, Riverhead Books, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Tree Finder: A Manual for Identification of Trees by Their Leaves (Eastern U.S.)” by May Theilgaard Watts, Nature Study Guide Publishers, $5.95
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “The Names of the Stars: A Life in the Wilds” by Pete Fromm, Picador USA, $17
— Brilliant Books
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Demon Copperhead” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper, $32.50
2. “Lessons in Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus, Doubleday, $29
3. “A World of Curiosities” by Louise Penny, Minotaur, $29.99
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo” by Taylor Jenkins Reid, Washington Square Press, $17
2. “Cloud Cuckoo Land” by Anthony Doerr, Scribner, $20
3. “It Starts with Us” by Colleen Hoover, Atria, $17.99
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times” by Michelle Obama, Crown, $32.50
2. “Go-To Dinners: A Barefoot Contessa Cookbook” by Ina Garten, Clarkson Potter, $35.
3. “An Immense World” by Ed Yong, Random House, $30
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “Braiding Sweetgrass” by Robin Wall Kimmerer, Milkweed Editions, $20
2. “All About Love: New Visions” by bell hooks, Morrow, $16.99
3. “The Body Keeps the Score” by Bessel van der Kolk, Penguin, $19
— American Booksellers Association
