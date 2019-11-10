Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Periods of snow. High 27F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow. Low 16F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 5 to 8 inches of snow expected.