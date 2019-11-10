Northern Michigan
Hardcover Fiction
1. “Nothing to See Here,” by Kevin Wilson, Ecco Press, $26.99
2. “An American Sunrise: Poems” by Joy Harjo, W. W. Norton & Company, $25.95
3. “Where the Crawdads Sing” by Delia Owens, G.P. Putnam’s Sons, $26
Hardcover Nonfiction
1. “The Body: A Guide for Occupants” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday Books, $30
2. “Face It: A Memoir” by Debbie Harry, Dey Street Books, $32.50
3. “Dutch Girl: Audrey Hepburn and World War II” by Robert Matzen, Goodknight Books, $27.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, W. W. Norton & Company, $18.95
2. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
3. “Driftless Quintet” by Joe Sacksteder, Schaffner Press, $16.99
Paperback Nonfiction
1. “The Return of the Feminine & the World Soul” by Llewellyn Vaughan-Lee, Golden Sufi Center, $14.95
2. “The Field Guide to Dumb Birds of North America (Bird Books, Books for Bird Lovers, Humor Books)” by Matt Kracht, Chronicle Books, $15.95
3. “The Big Fat Surprise: Why Butter, Meat and Cheese Belong in a Healthy Diet” by Nina Teicholz, Simon & Schuster, $18
— Brilliant Books
of Traverse City
National
Hardcover Fiction
1. “The Dutch House” by Ann Patchett, Harper, $27.99
2. “Blue Moon,” by Lee Child, Delacorte Press, $28.99
3. “The Guardians,” by John Grisham, Doubleday, $29.95
Paperback Fiction
1. “Unsheltered” by Barbara Kingsolver, Harper Perennial, $17.99
2. “The Overstory” by Richard Powers, Norton, $18.95
3. “The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris, Harper, $16.99
Hardcover nonfiction
1. “Talking to Strangers” by Malcolm Gladwell, Little Brown, $30
2. “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators” by Ronan Farrow, Little Brown, $30
3. “The Body” by Bill Bryson, Doubleday, $30
Paperback nonfiction
1. “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean, Simon & Schuster, $16.99
2. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari, Harper Perennial, $22.99
3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris, Back Bay, $17.99
— American Booksellers Association
