Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Snow likely. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. About one inch of snow expected..

Tonight

Cloudy with snow showers mainly during the evening. Low near 25F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 80%. Snow accumulations less than one inch.