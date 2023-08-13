The grandfather of the Record-Eagle, the Grand Traverse Herald
‘We present to you today the first number of the GRAND TRAVERSE HERALD. It is modest and unpretending in size — perhaps some may think too much so, — but remember it is only one day old!
“Some friend may ask, Why select such an out-of-the-way place as Traverse City, or the Grand Traverse country for the theatre of your future labors? We answer, Because we like it better than any part of Michigan we have yet seen … A finer climate, a better soil, a purer atmosphere, a more beautiful Bay, God’s sun does not shine upon …
“In politics we admit no such word as Neutrality. We hate Slavery in all its forms and conditions, and can have no fellowship or compromise with it…Entertaining these views on what we regard as the great political issue of the day, we shall support with zeal and firmness, to the best of our ability, the Republican organization, so long as that party shall be true to the principles that now govern it. Are we clearly understood?”
With these words, Morgan Bates, the first editor of the Grand Traverse Herald introduced himself to the citizens of the area. With a long background in newspaper publishing in large cities like Detroit, he feels compelled to answer a question many of his friends must have asked: Why here? His answer speaks to us even today; Because it is beautiful. Finally, he forcefully spells out his values and that of his newspaper: He is an abolitionist and a Republican. At that time most newspapers were partisan, Democrat or Republican, and expressed news stories through a focused political lens.
The Grand Traverse Herald served a small community in northern Michigan when its first edition came out in 1858 with many of its advertisements displaying businesses in Detroit, since little commerce existed in the northern part of the state at that time. Early issues were large — 17.5 inches horizontal by 12.5 inches vertical — and were crowded with text including poems, stories, local, national, and international news, announcements, gossip, calendar events, and the prices of commodities. For two cents, customers got their money’s worth.
News flowed into the Herald by stories carried in other papers, visitors to the Herald office, correspondents scattered about the community, letters submitted to the editor, as well as the US Postal Service. In the earliest years a Native American mail carrier brought the news on his back, traveling from southern Michigan through trackless wilderness. It is said that news of Lincoln’s assassination had to wait a week before residents received confirmation of the event.
Morgan Bates was succeeded by his nephew, Thomas T. Bates, as editor of the newspaper. During his 40-year tenure, circulation increased rapidly as agriculture and industry flourished in the Traverse area. With regard to politics, the new editor held similar views as his uncle. He supported fair treatment of Native Americans as well as equal rights for women. His wife, M.E.C. Bates was a gifted writer, and served as Associate Editor for many years. Known throughout Michigan as a journalist and writer, she was especially loved for her “Sunshine Society” column aimed at young children. Upon receiving requests from children, the Herald would enroll them in the Sunshine Society, sending out a card and button to wear. In return, they had to promise they would try to be positive about their lives, to spread sunshine wherever they went.
The Herald (as well as local newspapers in the early 20th century) reflected the values of the community that supports it. Patriotism, regular church-going, civic pride, and the inherent virtue of small towns were regularly extolled in articles and editorials. At the same time, pervasive racism and intolerance of dissent emerged in political cartoons, comic pages, letters, and editorials. Privacy was not honored as illustrated by a headline in 1907: WAS BITTEN BY MAD DOG: BOY’S NOSE ALMOST TORN FROM HIS FACE. Such a shocking announcement could never appear in today’s newspaper for reasons both ethical and legal.
Almost as important as items included in old papers were the things left out. Foremost among ignored stories was the damage inflicted by industry and railroads of the time. Days of smoke-filled skies were accepted as the price of progress, as was filthy Boardman River water that poured into West Bay. The stink of the gas plant on Bay Street (now the Candle Factory) was a disgusting feature of life in Traverse City that was written off as the price of progress. By contrast, nowadays stories about environmental degradation gain enormous publicity. Polluters do not get a free pass in the name of supposed progress.
The rise of the Record-Eagle
The Record-Eagle was born as a consequence of the marriage of two daily newspapers, the Evening Record (owned by the Herald) and the Morning Eagle. The merger was between two very different newspapers, one (the Record) staunchly Republican and the other, Democratic. Individual issues provoked strong editorial responses.
Austin Batdorff, publisher in 1917, penned a powerful endorsement of World War I, excoriating dissenters both nationally and locally. Fifteen years later, he would declare SENATOR URGES HOOVER CAUSE in bold headlines across the front page.
Batdorff published the Record-Eagle for 45 years, retiring in 1962. Many local members of the community still remember his long tenure, which encompassed World War I, the Great Depression, World War II, and the Cold War. He oversaw dramatic changes in news-gathering services, the paper crediting the Associated Press for news stories published as early as 1911. By 1923 a teletype machine rattled in the newsroom, providing up-to-the-moment information from all over the world, “on par with the New York Times,” Batdorff declared.
The appearance of newspapers changed radically in the early 20th century, and the Record-Eagle was no exception. Gone were front pages jammed with stories that gave the eye no respite from an ocean of print: More space surrounded articles, bold headlines ran across the top of the page, pictures and other images broke the page’s monotony, and different font sizes made text more readable. As the price of paper declined and faster presses became available, newspapers added more pages filled with advertising and syndicated articles and features. In short, papers took on a more modern look.
At this time, newspaper content changed as well. Besides informing readers, newspapers entertained them. Even in 19th-century editors recognized this function, providing poems and stories appropriate for adults and children. Serialized stories continued from day-to-day, each episode leaving the reader dying to find out what happens next — though that feature died out in the Record-Eagle by mid-century. Besides fiction, the newspaper entertained its readers with crossword puzzles, radio schedules, columns about bridge and other games, and daily comics. At first comics appeared in a colorful section issued on Sundays, but later came to printed on a daily basis, finally deserving a full page of its own. Sports coverage expanded throughout the 20th century, starting with stories grouped together on a single page, then filling the page completely. Finally, it took over an entire section of its own, for some readers becoming the first thing they read upon unfolding the paper. Special sections designed to attract the interests of women, business owners, churchgoers, and vacationers were soon to follow.
The Record-Eagle joins the modern age
The modern Record-Eagle looks very different from its ancestor published in the 1950s. Colored pictures take up much space on the front page and elsewhere. National and state news are limited to specific pages inside, for the most part. Due to the rise of internet services such as Craigslist, classified advertising occupies fewer pages than before. TV and radio schedules are long gone, as well as flashy advertising for new movie releases. At the same time, local sports coverage has expanded, especially with regard to high school sports, and the weather forecast now occupies a large expanse of the paper, especially on Sunday. Crosswords, now much more challenging than before, still attract the interest of readers.
By contrast the space devoted to news stories began to shrink, both nation-wide and locally. People preferred news in crisp, short segments delivered on screen by attractive TV news personalities offering stories that sometimes neglected journalism fundamentals such as acknowledging sources, fact-checking statements, and presenting alternative explanations for the events of the day. At the same time, chains began to buy up small papers, filling them with articles published nationwide, devoid of local interest. Never taken for granted by those producing newsprint, basic literacy could be a problem: it was easier for many to listen to news rather than read it. In another generation, the development of the internet and social media would heighten competition, giving a voice (and an audience) to people with no training or interest in journalism at all.
In spite of these difficulties, the Record-Eagle cut new ground by investigating stories of local and state interest. Investigative journalism has a long history in the United States. Upton Sinclair’s expose of the meatpacking industry in the early 1900s provides an early example of this genre, which went beyond simple reporting, entering the realm of seeking out the truth through careful research, observation, and interviews. The Record-Eagle did not begin investigative journalism until the 1970s. After all, there were risks to it — stories can create enemies, something no local editor wishes to do. Only after the Batdorff era ended did the paper tackle controversial social, political, and environmental issues that troubled the community. In 1977 the Record-Eagle received national and statewide recognition for an expose of a child pornography ring. More stories — and more awards for journalism would follow in coming decades.
Recent years have brought challenges to the newspaper. The 2020-21 pandemic caused a marked decline in advertising and in newspaper circulation, eventually leading to reducing weekly print editions from seven days a week to five. Paradoxically, owing to its digital presence, the readership did not decrease — even increasing over the past five years. As many as 40,000 people access the Record-Eagle on Sundays. Those clicks could come from all over the nation — former residents of the area, snowbirds in Florida and Arizona, or tourists who wished to keep abreast of news in their favorite region of Michigan. The entire nation could pay attention to the news flowing from Traverse City. Publisher Paul Heidbreder sees a positive future for the newspaper.
“With its reputation of excellence in journalism and its fine staff, it will find success in whatever form it takes in future,” he says, adding, “This community has always supported its newspaper.”
Indeed, it has, as Morgan Bates observed in 1858. What would he think of today’s Record-Eagle? First, he would note that it is a daily, not a weekly as was the Herald. He would be astounded that news appeared often within hours of the events that deserved coverage. Colored pictures and graphics would amaze him. At the same time, he would wonder what happened to print. Perhaps he would speculate that the paper’s readership had forgotten how to read. One thing he would identify as a common thread that united communities far separated in time: the commitment of the community to its newspaper. Few business entities last 165 years — most decay within 10 or 20. Something about the area — was it the solidarity of the community? — carried the local newspaper forward, even as others failed.
Perhaps, he would take satisfaction in his description of the area with its bay “a more beautiful Bay God’s sun does not shine on.” It was a perfect theater for his labors, as it still is for the creators of the modern Record-Eagle and for all of us.
