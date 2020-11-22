TRAVERSE CITY — Leanza Curtiss, 26, has plans for her future that include a scalpel and a dead body. (Cue the “Law & Order” theme song.)
If her future self were a show character, she’d be the one with the scalpel, slicing autopsies.
“I want to be there working on that body trying to figure out how that person died — give that family answers,” said Curtiss.
Statistics are not friendly to Curtiss on her road to her earning her degree in forensics.
Though she’s currently taking a break, Curtiss is a Northwestern Michigan College junior.
The fact she’s a higher education student at all, places her in the minority as it relates to a significant piece of her childhood — time in the foster care system.
About 40 percent of young people who spend time in foster care graduate from high school. Half of those transition to higher education, and just 3 to 11 percent graduate from college with a degree, according to Fostering Success Michigan, an organization aimed at helping young people in the system complete college.
“The experience of foster care impacts mental health, housing security, financial security, and also most significantly, they lack a really strong network of support,” said Karie Ward, the director of Fostering Success Michigan.
Curtiss was removed from her biological home and placed in foster care when she was 14 years old, she said.
“I didn’t even know what foster care was when I was put in there. I had no idea. I had never, ever heard of it — ever,” said Curtiss.
Although Curtiss attended the same school, her classmates didn’t know her life had been completely unmoored.
“It definitely made school a little harder,” said Curtiss. “It made it harder to learn and keep focus and not think about all of that.”
In part to cope, Curtiss filled her schedule with sports and activities. But what happens after high school graduation?
For fortunate young people, college, along with family financial and emotional support, are sure things.
“If you went to college and you think about all the things that kind of got you to and through college — your parents probably helped you fill out the FAFSA,” Ward said. “If you failed a class, it wasn’t the end of the world. If you didn’t have money to make rent, you could go to your parents.”
But family privilege doesn’t always extend to those aging out of the foster care system, Ward said.
Through a contact through her foster brother, Curtiss connected with a woman at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services who was charged with providing support to foster kids transitioning to college, according to Ward.
The bolstering she received was a life raft, Curtiss said.
“I would almost describe it as like almost kind of like traumatizing,” she said. “You just get like thrown into like this sea of all this unknown. I would have not had any clue what to do. I had no idea how to sign up for FAFSA. I didn’t even know what that was. I didn’t have any idea how to like properly buy my books, how to look for deals, I would have been totally lost,” said Curtiss.
The MDHHS employee connected Curtiss with Lisa Thomas, the dean of students at NMC. Thomas’ prior work history as a child welfare social worker prepared her well to meet the needs of the foster care student population.
In addition, she and her husband were also licensed foster parents who adopted three kids from the foster care system, said Thomas.
“Most of the foster care workers said ‘oh give me the littles and the babies’ and I was like ‘no, give me the teenagers.’ Those are the students that I have a passion to work with,” said Thomas.
As dean of students, Thomas put that passion to work to remove barriers young people transitioning from the system face.
At new student orientation, for example, students who were noticeably distressed were ushered to her.
“Sometimes they were in tears,” Thomas said. “So much of it is coming at them so fast and it’s all new, and they so deeply want to feel that they belong in college.”
Thomas made some small changes including waiving the $25 registration fee for students coming from foster care. (The fee is now eliminated for everyone, she said)
“For vulnerable students, sometimes $25 is the barrier. They’re done. They are going to walk away,” she said.
She also worked with Dr. Marcus Bennett, that associate dean of campus and residence life, to waive the $250 dorm security deposit for the foster care student population.
Perhaps most importantly, NMC trained a staff member in the financial aid office to serve as the expert in the ins and outs of applying for aid when one is a ward of the state.
“There are twists and turns to the funding to the student’s advantage if you know how it works and what the student is eligible for,” said Thomas.
For Curtiss, working with professionals who understood her history, altered what her career trajectory might have been.
“I would probably have just like continued to work in the housekeeping job that I had,” she said. I would not have made it through college. I would not have had any clue what to do” said Curtiss.
Two others who have altered the course of their lives are Alexis Black, 26 and Justin Black, 23. The married couple who currently reside in Gaylord each spent a portion of their childhoods in foster care.
“We are constantly fighting against those odds that are stacked against us every single day” said Alexis Black.
The newlyweds sat knee to knee pouring over a photo album that captured some of the couple’s travel adventures.
The duo’s travel portfolio includes visits to 30 countries and participation in 13 study abroad trips combined.
Those adventures planted them outside the pyramids in Egypt, put them under waterfalls in Ecuador and soaked them in a mud bath alongside elephants in Thailand.
“When you are traveling it’s like you have the world at your hands and you have so much freedom to pretty much go wherever you want” said Justin.
For the Blacks, that freedom and autonomy were not possible in foster care, they said. Alexis, who grew up in Flint, was placed into foster care at 13. Justin, who grew up in Detroit, entered the system at 9, he said.
“I lived in an abandoned house for a short period of time, experienced homelessness a lot, communities filled with drugs and poverty and violence and so many things,” Justin Black said.
“It would get to a point where I’m in the living room playing video games and I would have a drug addict sitting next to me, and that culture and the environment was normal.”
Also normal was multi-generational addiction and violence at home.
“In my family there is two generations of drug addiction on my mom’s side, and I would say two to three generations of domestic violence on my dad’s side,” he said.
Alexis said she experienced extensive abuse in her childhood which, in 2011, led to her being placed in the care of foster parents who later adopted her.
“For me, as a child, being abused, every form of abuse, to me that was a normal childhood cause that’s what I knew that’s what I grew up with until I would go visit friends and I would see how their parents would treat them and just seeing that what’s actually happening at home may not be normal,” she said.
Alexis said living with her now adoptive parents was her turning point.
“Just seeing my definition of love, my definition of family, how that was completely different from what I was used to — that families don’t scream and yell at each other. There’s no hitting and just all those toxic behaviors,” she said.
Justin’s trajectory changed when he was placed in a group home for boys transitioning out of foster care. There he said he was mentored by men and women who set positive examples and saw who he could be, he said.
“I was able to see successful African American men really in my life the first time,” he said.
“I had these mentors speaking great things into me to where it got to a point where I’m getting good grades, not even for myself but for them because they believe in me so much. “
Eventually Alexis and Justin both made their way to Western Michigan University.
There, the university partners with Fostering Success Michigan and other programs to support young people transitioning out of foster care.
That’s where the Blacks met.
Their budding connection was an opportunity to redefine a healthy relationship.
“How do two people who’ve experienced so much trauma really overcome that trauma and build something that is sustainable, something that is good and healthy,” said Justin Black
Both Justin and Alexis graduated from WMU, landing them among the as few as three percent of children from foster care who graduate from college.
The couple wrote a book about their collective and individual journey called “Redefining Normal: How two Foster Kids Beat the Odds and Discovered Healing, Happiness and Love.” The book’s descriptive calls it an “honest tale of triumph.”
It’s a conquering they want for others, too.
“That’s one of these things that pushes us every day is to be that example and to show other people that we’ve done it and you can do it too,” said Alexis Black.
