TRAVERSE CITY — Summertime is upon us and the great outdoors beckon, alive once more with birdcalls and the far-off waterfall sound of the wind coursing through the leaves of the trees.
Now that we can enjoy the open air without as many layers of clothing or a need to jog in place somewhere near a fire, options have changed.
One favorite summer activity is to find an idyllic, natural setting and to relax there with a book. It’s a great way to slow down and unplug from summer’s typically frenetic pace, as northern Michigan welcomes visitors and we all share in the joys of basking in warmth and sunshine.
But what if the outdoors triggers too many allergic reactions? And as for books, what to read? And what if the book inspires questions? Believe it or not, your local library almost certainly has solutions for all these problems (well, not the allergies).
Here are a few local summer programs and clubs offered through northern Michigan public libraries.
Traverse Area District Libraries kicked off the summer reading program June 19, said Heather Brady, TADL marketing and communications manager.
It’s all part of TADL’s Summer Library Challenge, which includes events and activities throughout the summer at all the district’s library locations. It involves a reading challenge with prizes awarded at the end of July. Different challenges are available for all age groups.
Brady said details about book clubs, reading programs, and summer events are accessible through the district’s website, either through a prominent banner at the landing page or directly at tadl.org/summerreading.
All six of the district’s libraries host book clubs.
Glen Lake Library in Empire also launched the Summer Reading Program this week, which features weekly programs for kids and families, along with a reading incentive program for kids, said David Diller, library director.
Programs run every Thursday at the library, Diller said, and include art, music, exercise, nature exploration and magic. The events are free and no registration is required. The official log for the reading program is available at the library. Youth who participate can earn points to win awards. The programs run through mid-August.
The Elk Rapids District Library summer program is called “All together now” and officially started June 16. Reading challenge charts can be obtained at the library, with different challenges for different age groups. Challenges run through Aug. 19.
“This year’s theme focuses on togetherness, inviting people of all ages to embark on an exciting journey through books and engaging activities that will unite our community,” said the library’s most recent newsletter.
The library will host a reading session with dogs from the Great Lakes Humane Society on 6/27, as well as a number of events throughout the summer that are “about forming connections, exchanging thoughts, and experiencing collective growth.” Complete details are available at ElkRapidsLibrary.org
Kalkaska County Library’s summer reading challenge runs June 30 to Aug. 1 on the same interactive, online platform (with optional free app) as TADL’s program. Different challenges are set up for different age groups and events are planned throughout the summer.
The program’s kick-off party is scheduled for June 30 at Railroad Square and will feature magic shows, activities and free shirts for kids.
The KCL also hosts a monthly book club. Book club meetings are free an open to the public on the third Thursday of each month and newcomers are welcome. This summer’s selections are “The Personal Librarian” by Marie Benedict (July 20), “The Radium Girls” by Kate Moore (Aug.17) and “Born A Crime” by Trevor Noah (Sept. 21).
Northwestern Michigan College Library will host a story walk featuring Angela Johnson’s “All Different Now,” illustrated by E.B. Lewis. A story walk is a nature walk with laminated storybook pages along the way, available through June 29 near the playground across from the Beckett Building and campus apartments.
“Coinciding with the college’s Juneteenth celebration, this book tells the story of the first Juneteenth, the day of emancipation when freedom finally came to the last of the slaves in the South,” said Joelle Hannert, NMC’s library technical services coordinator.
