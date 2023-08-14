Editor's note: This article was published in the Record-Eagle’s 165th anniversary special section. Click here to read the section in its entirety online.
‘Jack’s Friendly Market — had everything, from hamburger to iceberg lettuce to candy bars three for a dollar, and liquor. I learned immutable truths about hamburger pricing (adjacent packages aren’t exactly the same) and budgeting (one comic book and two pieces of candy is a stupid way to spend your week’s allowance) and it was handy. That’s the main thing: Jack’s was handy.”
— Meredith Parsons McComb on Jack’s Market, Front and Wellington, where the Little Fleet Food Court is now.
‘Our mother would pull my sister and me in our red wagon to Prevo’s for groceries. High up and out of reach along the wall’s edges were toys that seemed exotic to us. I have a dreamlike a toy car with a steering wheel with a dashboard and a horn. Mom would pay and two grocery bags would ride comfortably home as we trailed alongside.”
— Guy Plamondon on Prevo’s Market, 8th St., when it was much smaller. Family Fare is now there.
‘Oh. My. God. Best penny candy selection ever — it was like being in heaven as a kid, and because it was on the way to the beach it ticked all the boxes.”
— Annie Glynn Schlosser on the corner store on Elmwood
‘When my grand-parents moved here in 1931, they lived behind the store. My father was Paul Deering. I get a lot of satisfaction out of what I do. Talking to people. People come in. You say hello to everyone who walks through the door. You say, ‘What can I get for you? How can I help you?’ Customers become your friends. It makes me feel good to see people. I enjoy cutting meat the old-fashioned way. I know how to cut meat. They start you young. My uncles or my brothers would cut. I would help, trimming bones, getting it ready for the case. There’s always cleaning. In the fall we have venison. People bring in their deer. It’s so busy. We work night and day. It’s always been a family business. Now my son Paul helps. He has a USDA jerky plant in Interlochen, all federally inspected. It’s distributed throughout Michigan.”
— Jerry Deering on running his family-owned Deering’s Meat Market at the corner of 12th and Union
