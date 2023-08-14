Traverse City, MI (49684)

Today

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Low 59F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.