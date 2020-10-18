I’m not great at giving advice but I know wise words when I hear them.
Lucky for me, I’m exposed often (daily) to people much smarter, wiser, kinder and generally better seasoned than I.
Many of them read the Record-Eagle.
The other day, I got a call from a reader named Dorothy. She was quick-spoken and concerned about a rising tide of misinformation masquerading as truth.
“People think everything they read is true!” she exclaimed. “Why don’t you fight fire with fire? Why don’t you teach people how to tell what is the truth and what’s not?”
The news-hounding former teacher related a personal example to illustrate her how-to advice.
“I used to teach problem kids,” she said. “They’d want to argue with me about everything, question how I knew anything.”
That’s why they were labeled “problems,” she said. But that was the best thing about them, and while these kids had trouble with a lot of their teachers, it wasn’t with her.
“I accepted their challenge,” Dorothy said. “It took more energy in the beginning, but you can teach people how to be smarter by providing the template of what’s done in journalism.”
She was right. Evaluating and challenging the quality of information is a journalism credo. But we don’t always show how we do it.
Alexios Mantzarlis, once the director of the International Fact-Checking Network at Poynter, now the News and Information Credibility lead at Google, illustrated his process for National Public Radio.
“You’ll isolate a claim that has something that can be objectively verified, you will seek the best primary sources in that topic. Find whether they match or refute or prove the claim being made, and then present with all limitations the data and what the data says about the claim being made,” Mantzarlis says.
Primary sources are the proverbial horse’s mouth — someone with an immediate, first-hand account who has a direct connection to it. It can also be the text of a law, meeting minutes, court transcripts, diaries. Scholarly journals also include newspaper accounts in this category, along with original research, datasets and surveys.
We gather these sources together, then challenge them. Who was surveyed and why? Do the numbers or information-gathering process withstand scrutiny? How does this person’s interests color this account? We spot-check for accuracy and determine if we can verify or refute the claim. We present the limitations too, i.e. we couldn’t reach this person, we’re waiting on this document.
It sounds easy when it’s put in clinical terms. But most kernels of objective truth are sheathed in layers of emotive triggers designed to distract and obscure what’s really there — to many different ends. These triggers make us feel outraged or righteous or happy or ashamed, and therefore easy to manipulate.
Individually, our daily challenges can make journalists “problem children” of our society.
But like Dorothy said, it’s largely a matter of perspective.
At a time when public trust in institutions (like news media) is scarce, when our smart devices are wiser to our emotive triggers than we are, and algorithms gather, wholesale and repackage them back to us, we must all channel our inner problem children and let them rise to the challenge.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.