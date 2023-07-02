Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT TONIGHT... The Michigan Department of Environment Great Lakes and Energy has declared an Action Day for Fine Particulates. This alert is in effect until midnight EDT tonight. Smoke originating from wildfires in Quebec and Ontario, Canada will continue to impact PM2.5 concentrations at the surface across northern Michigan through today, July 1st. The air quality index is expected to range from the unhealthy for sensitive groups to unhealthy level with some hourly concentrations in the very unhealthy range. It is recommended that sensitive groups such as people with lung disease, heart disease, children and older adults should limit prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion. For further information...please see the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy's Air Quality Index page on the internet at HTTP://WWW.DEQMIAIR.ORG.