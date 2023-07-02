This upcoming summer stretch from here to mid-August is one of my favorites.
It starts with The Ripening (of the mulberries) and ends with The Harvest (of the tomatoes).
These bookend a number of activities that have come to define summer for us in Traverse City and the region. Summer busyness can get a little out-of-hand, juggling summer camps, visitors and what’s going on at work, but I have a mental checklist of non-negotiable summer fun.
This includes:
Find/match the lemonade containers to this year’s model at National Cherry Festival Midway.
Make banal comments about the air show and fireworks — we’re not going to cover any new ground here, but our ooohs and ahhs and “how cool was thats?” are a shared language of wonderment I can’t miss.
Twist my feet in the grass or sand as I sit in a camp chair at family-friendly music festivals. Sidenote: Remembering to sunscreen/insect spray my feet.
Test feats of spatial engineering in seeing how much can fit in the hatchback for car camping nights in the state parks.
Screech with grateful joy when caught outdoors in a summer cloudburst.
Gourmet s’mores: Kiddo has the patience to attain the perfect, golden crust on all sides, and we like to mix up our chocolate with peanut-butter cups and peppermint patties.
Experience the butter-tinged relief of an emergency movie theater night when it’s too hot in the house.
Beach bonfires. Sand everywhere. Quiet, listening to lapping water.
A big wave day for play and to reinforce humility for Great Lakes’ power moves.
Cross the Mackinac Bridge at least twice. Marveling in the Upper Peninsula riches.
Find something new that tastes amazing on the charcoal grill. Note: for us, it wasn’t watermelon.
Chat inanely with someone standing proudly by their lovingly restored classic car.
Really tune in to the insect noises at night.
Plan a few short roadtrips to nearby cities, downstate, Chicago, Grand Rapids and soaking in the experience.
Clock some prone time on a towel or hammock. This is harder to do than one would think, as it’s usually a vacation-only pose.
Feel completely validated in celebrating the end of a day with an ice-cream cone.
Stay up for many sunsets without checking the forecast.
Take a detailed tour of a friend’s garden patch.
Continue to refine and perfect the garden gimlet.
See the double feature at the drive-in.
Seed roadside cherry trees by spitting pits out the window while driving, as those farmstand cherries won’t make it home.
Stargaze.
Finally, try to stay grateful and not take our summer paradise for granted. There’s always something new to do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.