I think I’ll turn my basement into a workout center this year.
Get rid of those nail-filled planks piled out back.
Lose 10 pounds.
Santa checked his list twice, but is now checking into an all-inclusive resort in Mexico, and it’s our turn to make the lists.
My list of good intentions grows longer as the year grows shorter.
Power-wash the biological strata on the siding.
Be more patient.
I realize that my list is the stuff that dreams are made of, but it doesn’t stop me from constantly adding to it as the thoughts occur to me.
Color the gray.
Do more puzzles.
I, like many of us, approach the new year like a freshly-minted baby – all innocent hope and unblemished skin, without a world-weary callous in sight.
This “clean-slate-unburdened-by-reality” approach runs counter to all we know about the value of looking back — of knowing not only your history, but others and the world’s.
No, instead of doing the smart thing — to be a lump of clay in the hands of history and knowledge — I gurgle, coo and see only infinite possibilities.
Replace the grout around the shower.
Paint the trim around the windows.
Put our passports to good use.
Wisdom and pragmatism just aren’t helpful when it comes to my resolution lists.
Am I not supposed to carry-over the ones I didn’t quite get to last year?
Or the resolutions I started, then lost interest in?
History would probably caution against those self-improvement chores that never seem to get done.
And, a certain amount of ignorance is required for ambitious fix-it jobs on the list. Ignorance is something I often bring in ample supply to my projects. Without it, they’d never get started.
I’ve never let the fact that I don’t know anything about plumbing stop me before, so why would I let it slow me down now?
It’s only after six YouTube videos and four trips to the hardware store that my lack of knowledge really sinks in as a liability.
That’s where forgetfulness comes in as a handy New Year’s trait. Banish last year’s started-and-failed project to “the past” and press on positively.
That’s the new year’s spirit!
Let’s build an addition onto the garage!
Attend space camp!
Figure out where those stink bugs are coming from!
No matter how many articles I read (or write) about how silly it is to make resolutions, or how we never keep them, I believe in their value.
Just because we fail doesn’t mean that we shouldn’t keep trying. We humans are motivated by so many different things, so why not keep trying to crack our own personal codes?
Our resolutions are a valuable exercise in hope and dreaming.
Speaking of exercise, that’s going on the list, too.
Along with flossing every day, building a chicken coop made of reclaimed wood (ohhh those nailed planks I inherited from the previous homeowner?) and a driveway fashioned from pavers.
Good luck with your resolutions; just don’t be too resolute about them.
