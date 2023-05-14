There are many firsts when you lose someone.
The first time asked if my emergency contact was the same (as it had been for my entire life). The first time I pressed “Mom” on my phone to tell her about a book/movie/show I thought she’d like. The first pangs — understatement for the shovel-blow to the gut — of regret about the places we didn’t go, the things we didn’t do together, the time not spent, the words unsaid.
Today is the first Mother’s Day. I’ve been dreading it for months as that’s as long as the store’s reminders to buy, buy, buy have been making me irrationally angry.
My mom never wanted any of the hokey “Mother’s Day” stuff on offer; the marketers seemed to target some strange adult-children-with-wallets dynamic, a more expensive version of the useless and sentimental crap we bought when we were 7. My mom, a stylish, champion shopper in her own right, wanted only two things on Mother’s Day — our time and yard work.
One year she also got something else — vindication.
I’ll never forget the instant at the grocery store when the greeter reached past the squirming 4-month-old grabbing fistfuls of my hair to hand me a flower. It dawned on me that it was Mother’s Day, and that I had been literally too busy, too swept up in motherhood and work and life to notice. In that moment, I wanted my mom fiercely. I needed to let her know, new club-member to 35-year club member, that I finally got it and that she was the one who had given it to me.
So I wrote her a letter, “Thoughts on Motherhood for My Mom, Mother’s Day 2011” and sent it. It was no great masterwork but it said one thing over and over and over again: You were right.
From the outside, motherhood looks horrible, like an insane decision to trade up your smart and sexy for drudgery and sacrifice. But my mom kept saying it was the best thing in her life. How is that even possible, I wondered. Then I joined the club and I got it. There’s no other view, no opportunity like it, because to love another human in this way, to watch them take shape, forming and finding themselves in the hopefully safe, loving environment you’ve created, is indeed the best thing in my life.
Of course, I’m way oversimplifying here. It is not for everyone, nor do I feel like it’s a gift every minute of every day. But I am lucky to experience this love, not in days or minutes, but in eons and centuries, as a bedrock formed of fossils, created by all the love that came before it. It’s as primitive as horseshoe crabs. This kind of love, giving and receiving it, is elemental minerals in my vertebrae, my bones. It keeps me upright.
Some days without Mom feels like losing at Mortal Kombat, my spine ripped out, a reduction to quivering goo.
But in the true spirit of Mother’s Day, I choose to shove personal pain aside to foster a happy moment.
When my sister and I went through the closet, when we packed up the things my dad couldn’t bear to see any longer, we found the letter.
It was among her most precious objects, along with a illustrated book my sister made in elementary school and the sparkling gifts my dad gave her over their 48-year marriage.
There was a note on the back, scrawled in her familiar loops and tilts. She wrote that she read the letter over and over again, and that she was proud of me and that I was her baby.
She was right, again. I definitely feel like a baby as I toddle through this first year of sorrows. But I was her baby, and for that, I’m grateful — today and every day.
Happy Mother’s Day.
