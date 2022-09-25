I came of age when records phased out and cassettes phased in. “Of age” here means “mixtape age.”
I hope you know what I’m talking about, and I don’t assume that my white middle class experience of the era — say around 1985 or so — mirrors your own. I was a tween when average ordinary people got widespread agency to curate their listening experience by recording it. Also, Tipper Gore started her parental warning stickers campaign and I was at the perfect age to start collecting.
The tape-recorder birthday was a big one for me, bigger than even the bike birthday, or the bra-and-pierced-ears birthday, because I loved music, and the ability to record morality-eroding songs that my parents didn’t permit, drew me in like a magnet.
Course, I didn’t start there. My first attempts were records-to-tape. This went about as well as you’d expect from a handheld device controlled by a breathing, fidgeting human in a noisy house.
Then came radio-to-tape with the help of my accomplice, Casey Kasem. The longtime countdown DJ gave just enough hints before the commercial break to where I could simply rewind for the last notes of the last song; synchronize the three-button press of “record,” “play” and “pause;” wait with the listening intensity of a pre-pounce cat for the silence before those first notes, hope to God we weren’t sidelined by a long-distance dedication; and ease off the pause button with the delicacy of defusing a bomb. Easy peasy.
Blurps of DJ intros and outros charmed most of my early mixtapes, but making them got easier as technology improved. The “jambox” dual-cassette recorder birthday was another milestone, then CDs, then streaming and the subsequent era of playlists.
My mixtape evolution went way deeper than technology though, and watching a young person start theirs is an extreme joy.
The mixtape age for me was about nurturing my wild and complex feelings, as music “got it” like nothing else. Certain songs and bands seemed to jack directly into my heart and mindset, and mixtapes allowed me to give each emotional era its own soundtrack.
To share a mixtape with another person, or to create one for them was opening a doorway into a secret heart.
Watching my young person discover this is a joy beyond reckoning. A shared “Songs to Save Me from Vecna” playlist featured songs from all over the map, all arranged to the beat of an individual, heartfelt drum. Proudly, Metallica, NSYNC and UB40 made the list.
And while these days, mixtapes can be endless without the space restrictions of old, and the sound is infinitely better than the olden days, the mixtape milestone hasn’t changed.
