Wow, that was fast.
My parents can no longer tolerate anything having to do with Michigan, their home state for north of 70 years.
All Florida needed was one.
One year of full-time living, and my parents are “pure Florida.”
This, right now, means gloating, usually by way of coyly phrased leading questions, like, “how cold is it there?”
My pale, purple lips barely have time to form the words before they interrupt with a psuedo-sympathetic “Oh? It’s 80 here. We’re on our way to play golf.”
Videochats (with their grandchild, not their actual child) involve multiple window pans.
First, they ask for the view out of our windows. You know, the typical mid-winter one. Gray. Snowy. Garden gnomes looking sad.
“Ugh,” they shudder, their underlying glee all-too-apparent. “That looks awful.”
They practically knock each other over in their rush to parry.
“Look at the blooming flowers off the lanai!” they trill. “See how the sun shimmers on the water? I’d better not forget my sunscreen when I head out fishing ... or bike down to the jetty ... or go to the pool!”
How did this happen so fast?
My mom is made of tough stuff — she grew up in Redford Township in a house with 10 kids, 2 parents, two dogs and one bathroom. Her dad flooded their yard every year for a neighborhood skating rink. She insisted her children freeze for fashion in muffs and berets.
My dad was a military brat — the child of a career Marine. He’s tough, too. He also had a special bond with his snowblower, and seemed so happy, making tidy lines in the driveway. He used to take us kids to Detroit’s Thanksgiving parade, where we’d freeze until white spots formed on our scraped red cheeks.
But lately, I guess now that I look back, there was some “pure Florida” writing on the wall.
My mom had started to tell people she was “allergic to the cold” with a straight face.
My dad kept the thermostat so high, I was terrified that their fleece TV blankets would ignite a static fire.
One day last year, they decided to hire a company to dispassionately get rid of a lifetime of stuff, and move to Florida.
And they haven’t looked back.
But what about white Christmas? I ask.
“Ugh,” my Mom says. “I don’t even own boots anymore.”
What about skiing, and ice fishing and snowball fights?
“Too cold,” says Dad.
What if there was a family emergency that happened to be in February? I hazard.
“We will never come to Michigan in the winter again” is the emphatic reply. “That’s why God invented videochats.”
Huh. So that’s that. One day, my parents are Michiganders, the next, flamingos.
One day, jewel tones, the next, pastels. One day, fireplace mantels, the next decorating with mermaids.
I hope this doesn’t sound like sour oranges. I’m actually thrilled for my parents. They’re so happy — and we really don’t mind the weather-bragging.
How cold is there? they ask, and my daughter and I exchange a look.
“Freezing,” we say, even though it’s 40 and it feels like spring. “What’s the weather like in your world?”
