Today, a new year. New resolutions and intentions. Well, pardon the controversy, but I’ll take the old one.
In 2022 Mom was a phone call away.
“Mom, how do you make grilled shrimp again?”
I could wait for the recitation we both already knew by-heart — the words “olive oil, white wine, garlic, parsley, salt and pepper” and instructions to “follow the recipe precisely” an exchange more about nourishing our mother-child roles than our palates.
In 2022, clicketity-click and my daughter and I could see my mom’s forehead or chin (never both at the same time) and give her the chance to video-brag about the Florida weather, the latest on Cindy’s adoring chihuahuas and weigh in on our dinner, our choices, our lives.
In 2022 we could jet off to the Sunshine State and soak in the rays of Colleen Batdorff’s presence.
In 2022 she was here, and we could share in simple pleasures, coffee and silent mornings, my kiddie pride in being her useful “brute,” playing cards at night, listening to Al Green, glimpse her satisfied “family-is-together” smile — and yes, even the grudging instructions on loading the dishwasher and driving, the state of our hair and her trademark “huh,” a dignified placeholder for “if you don’t have anything nice to say, say huh.”
In 2022 we could touch her knobby strong hands and marvel at the beautiful taper of her fingers, her lovely nails. We could hug her fuzzy bathrobed body goodnight, and kiss her cheek or silky, strawberry blond hair.
I realize I’m not the first person to lose their mom. We don’t exist without them, we only know our world through them. Her loss feels like a fundamental force disrupted, my tether to the world loosened. That without her protective clutch, I could float away into cold, careless space.
I’m doing stupid things, like dropping my credit cards in the parking lot, and not noticing where I put my car keys, phone, purse. On the way home from the airport, after the emergency trip to Florida to the ICU and eventually, hospice, I took a series of wrong turns because I am, literally, lost.
The irony is that my mom wouldn’t indulge this kind of behavior. She’d busy herself, be useful to others. She wouldn’t talk about being cheated out of years, out of time, about the stabbing spikes of grief, the impossible task of learning to live without someone you love.
Nope, she’d cook everybody’s favorites, meals she knew by heart, spaghetti for Dad, artichokes for Al, blueberry pancakes for Bea, fish matacube for Katy (ever mindful of upping her vegetarian daughter’s iron intake).
My mom’s feelings were her business (see “huh.”) and I am a lot like her. I don’t fully know what to do with them, except to plod forward and try to make things nice for other people.
But I wish for a rewind. A stopped clock. Her, here.
So, all you fresh-faced, resolution-makers, go forth into the new year. Know I support you in all you do. But leave me behind in 2022 and the 47 years preceding it, the too-few years I shared with my mom.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.