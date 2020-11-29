There’s a lot of talk about what we’ll miss this year, as we re-calibrate our holiday celebrations to accommodate COVID-19, a most unwanted guest.
Whine and pine, I say — call it a zany, slightly pessimistic way to count our blessings.
For us, we’ll miss most our people — the ones we only see at Christmastime. I’ll miss being crammed in someone’s kitchen, way too hot with the oven on, chopping vegetables or rinsing dishes and gabbing.
Sitting on a foldout chair and gabbing. Awkwardly opening a gift, and gabbing. Forgetting someone’s Tupperware and gabbing.
That gabbing seems to put the world in its rightful place for another year. Holds it there steady, like the muscles around an aging joint.
We’ll give Zoom a try this year, and see how the gabbing goes there, if we can figure out how to get everyone on-the-line and unmuted.
I’ll also miss the food, of course. My Aunt Coco’s chocolate chip cookies that are hidden from ravenous hands every year. Brian’s spicy works of art he makes for the select few of us. That sauerkraut and sausage thing from an in-law that has become an anticipated part of the feast.
I’ll also miss the travel — the somewhat dreamy time in a car, as the subconscious drone of carols and lights work their magic; the great loading and unloading of trunks, and the stepping into a house, godawful warm with people.
Oh yes, and the gambling. We play with pennies, sometimes nickels if we’re feeling rich.
This year, we won’t be able to playfully press the young generation of cousins into a goofy performance of some kind, or storm in on their video game or dance party —forced time together they need.
Counting blessings through a slight whine.
My daughter, who was born on Christmas and will be 10 this year, is worried about Santa’s health. Is he still coming? she asks.
“Will he wear a mask when he comes into our houses?” she asks.
I bet he will, I say. He won’t be so cavalier about his home invasions this year, but he cares about us, too.
I think about the people who do this kind of holiday as a matter of course. Our military personnel who are away from their families so much that they have to take a transition class to get used to them again.
Our overseas diplomatic workers. The big box cashiers, gas station attendants, fast food employees, police officers, dispatchers, shift workers who miss these celebrations every year.
There’s often a few empty chairs at every gathering of my family members who can’t be there.
I used to be one of them. The year I didn’t come home from Japan — pre-video chat — my aunts, uncles and cousins made a video of someone’s T-Rex toy storming through a Lego town, Godzilla-style. It got to me some months later, and I cried happy tears.
I’ll even miss hearing my name through the voices of my family. They call me by my childhood nickname, and I never realize how much I treasure being that person until I hear it.
There’s so much more to miss, the work White Elephant, Stephanie Beach’s ranch oyster cracker delivery — all the little, special things we do for each other that shows our care, love and appreciation.
My whine is my way of being grateful for all the things that make the season bright.
But we will adapt and endure, and probably be more appreciative next year for what we miss this one.
