There was a moment, in the intensive care unit, when I moved a few paces back from the frenetic pace of decisions, actions and the full-bodied, single-minded focus on the figure in the bed.
That’s when it hit me, as my mom would say, “like a ton of bricks.”
My mom left me with encyclopedias of sayings, metaphors, and turns-of-phrase that I say in my voice, but hear in hers.
She, the figure on the bed, was slipping away, and, in the moments after the hospice decision, I physically stepped back — not wanting anyone to hear the crack of my heartbreak, or to see the dam holding back my feelings, crumble.
As I struggled for breath, a random stranger — one of those angels who haunt places like ICUs — crushed me to her and told me to “feel my feelings.” As my mom would say, “That was all she wrote.”
In the days since, I’ve tried to follow this advice, and concluded that my feelings are a bit like Michigan’s weather (which my Mom would say turns on a dime.) This can make answering a simple question like “How are you?” unnecessarily complicated.
I mean, it’s just a question, right? One that we ask each other 1,000 times a day, in a ritual of casual connection filed under small talk.
But I’m trying to feel my feelings, which means those who ask it are getting a wide range of unexpected answers. Some days, I am grateful. Grateful to be my mom’s daughter, grateful to be shaped by nearly a half-century of my mom’s fierce love. I know not all of us get that. Grateful for the tsunami of kindness shown in the wake of my mom’s death bathing us in thoughtful cards, messages, phone calls. Grateful for the humility in being the casserole-recipient, not the giver. Grateful for the cleaving together of family, of seeing people rise to the status of support beams and scaffolding that hold me upright.
Some days, I’m just sad — though trying to explain why I’m happy to feel this way is “another can of worms” that seems to cause confusion and more explanation than it’s usually worth.
Some days, I’m angry and feel cheated, and need to blame everyone in the cascade of errors that caused this unexpected and avoidable tragedy. On these days, I’m usually just “fine” because short answers discourage long conversations. Some days, I despair. Some days I don’t even think about it.
Some days, I can’t “touch my feelings with a 10-foot pole,” lest my emotions derail me from the things I must accomplish. Some days, I say fine and mean it.
Like I said, Michigan weather.
But besides “feeling my feelings” — a sentiment almost scoff-worthy in its simplicity but easy to remember — I’ve latched onto another bit of advice-turned-mantra that “people grieve differently.”
So when it’s my turn to ask, “How are you?” I’m ready for “whatever may come.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.