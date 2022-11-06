Today marks another “fall back” daylight saving time tradition. Did you sleep in a little? Celebrate the bonus hour at the bar?
Note I didn’t ask about resetting the clocks, as so many of our smartphones, smart houses, smart cars and smart watches magically leap and fall on their own.
Yet even with all this automation, even with the frequency that Daylight Saving Time happens (twice annually for a half-century or so), even though we’ll complain about being tired and “off” all week, we’re not tired of talking about it.
I’m falling back to DST because it’s still a hotly contested issue. Also, there’s a bill in play that may make it permanent starting November 2023.
In our country, time is set by the federal government, which mandated temporary “war time” or DST during World Wars I and II to save energy. It became permanent in the fuel shortages of the ‘70s — the idea being that adding an hour to the end of our spring/summer days would make us more productive, able to make more hay while sun shines.
In northern Michigan, it means going to work in the dark, working all day, and going home in the dark for about six months.
The Sunshine Protection Act of 2021, which would make DST permanent, passed the U.S. Senate by unanimous consent last March — though several senators afterward said they didn’t realize quite what was happening. The vote happened on March 15, two days after everyone “sprang forward” on March 13.
Perhaps they were still suffering the after-effects of the time change.
The whole thing feels like a morning person/evening person debate. When do you like your sun? In the morning or at night?
Advocates argue passionately on both sides. Morning people have the circadian rhythms, the safety in getting to school and work; night people have energy savings and dips in crime. Then there are the denizens and researchers who say most of the time change problems are caused by change itself, no matter which way it goes.
For now, the Sunshine Protection Act hasn’t passed the House, nor received President Joe Biden’s signature. If it does, as written, permanent daylight saving time would take effect on Nov. 5, 2023. We’d spring forward in March, and never look back.
Me? I enjoy the twice-annual reminder that time is literally what we make of it. As a traveler, it never stopped being funny to leave yesterday, and arrive tomorrow. At one point, before my time at McMurdo Station in Antarctica, they set the clocks to Denver’s Mountain Time, “to make things easier” for the subcontractor and program. It reminds me that Chronos, the Greek god of time, is often depicted as an “old callous man” with a long gray beard and often mistaken for the other Cronos, the titan who ate his kids.
Today we channel a god-like power as we turn our clocks back and expect the world to fall in. We may not get to exercise this power next year, so please enjoy it, and know that I’m smiling in the dark and I hope you are, too.
