Our household has grown by one bearded dragon.
Because Lillith is out of ear-hole shot I feel I can confess: I wanted a puppy.
But the experience so far has been chock full of life lessons, one of which is when you give your tween a choice, get ready.
My kid had a great first year of middle school — great grades, retired the mom-alarm clock, and never missed the half-mile walk to the bus stop at dawn.
“You have earned a pet of your very own with your show of responsibility,” I said, promptly laying the groundwork for Team Puppy.
A puppy, if you feed, walk and play with it daily, will be a loyal and trusted friend, I said.
Puppies offer the opportunity to teach and train, and know the satisfaction of mind-melding with another creature.
Our cats, adopted formerly stray sisters, will have this opportunity, too, to teach pup how great (or scary) kitties are.
And, as a bonus, all the quadrupeds can cuddle-puddle when the house gets cold. I mean, does it get any cuter?
I couldn’t wait. I put in applications at shelters, and cooed over adoption website photos.
Then kiddo reminded me of something.
“This is my pet, right?”
“Of course!”
“OK well I don’t want a puppy.”
One fatefully timed trip to the pet store “for inspiration” later, and we had a new family member.
I probably should have Googled “bearded dragons” first, but I was excited because Kiddo was finally excited.
One of the teachers in elementary school had a bearded dragon, a big, chill friendly beardie who was an ambassador for his kind.
So when a scrawny baby beardie ran to the glass and thrashed around in the swimming pool like a maniac, Kiddo fell.
“This one is pretty skinny, can I get you to pick a bigger one?” our helper asked, pointing out the store’s two-week return policy, “just in case.”
Lillith has since tripled in size. She’s on her second $200-plus tank. She eats about $50 in bugs a week and is going through $6-14 lightbulbs like a champ.
Her waste, and the waste of her “live feeders,” is vile. She chews with her mouth open. Her skin is prickly, and can carry salmonella and other fun diseases.
Plus, my visions of a three-pet cuddle puddle are all but destroyed as — even if they do make friends and stop chasing her — cat saliva is toxic to reptile skin.
Yet several months into our journey together, Lillith is teaching us how to love her. She is surprisingly friendly and likes to ride around on our shirts, shoulders and heads. She eats worms (blech!) and kale from our hands. She holds our fingers like a baby, and she makes us laugh with her high climbing adventures, her tasting of flowered shirts, and her sweet sleeping pose on her belly with her arms outstretched.
Miraculously she even likes to snuggle with the bipeds, and will crawl into the hollow of our necks and close her eyes.
Now, there have been a few moments when Kiddo has reconsidered this choice, usually on tank cleaning day or the eleventy-hundredth trip to the store to get yet more crickets, roaches and worms.
No doubt about it: Puppies are easier to love than this prickly lizard with crazed T-Rex eyes.
But that any love requires effort, and the more you put in, the bigger love grows appears to be the real lesson. We’ll probably need another tank soon.
