OK, please forgive me for contributing yet another story to the tome about “OppenBarbie,” “BarbieHeimer” or whatever you want to call it.
You know, the so-called “phenomenon” of the double film release last weekend? One brought to you by toymaker Mattel, the other an R-rated biopic of J. Robert Oppenheimer, who headed up the Manhattan Project? Maybe you’ve heard of it?
Well, you wouldn’t be alone. According to Variety, after five days, “Barbie” — Greta Gerwig’s romp — soared past $200 million in box office sales, and Oppenheimer — three hours of Christopher Nolan’s doomsday dread — clocked more than $100 million.
Aggressive marketing tactics and eye-popping spends — OK, Barbie, enough! — had me feeling fairly bullied and sour by the time the movies opened, but the glorious weirdness of so many people seeing them together softened my resolve.
Any time people gather together to enjoy something that transcends politics makes the case for warm fuzzies, especially post-COVID.
But what really fascinates me is what the pairing of these different films says about our culture.
Who wouldn’t want to make fun of Barbie after her ironclad grip on kids for decades? She ruled us like a dictator, and the glee that comes from a loving-yet-irreverent take on the doll, seems like half-giddiness in toppling a statue, and half-resignation to her hold on my generation and, likely, those to come. Unforgivable body-image issues aside, Barbie gives kids the chance to role-play and control adult facsimiles, which for some kids will always be more interesting than baby dolls and race cars. She held plenty of sway over boys as well, beyond my hair-cutting cousin and the boys who made “nakeding” a verb. You haven’t lived until you’ve heard your 6-year-old whine, “James and Spencer nakeded my Barbies!”
And then there’s J. Robert Oppenheimer, who opened a horrific Pandora’s box for the planet. The movie also opened doors of communication with my tween that were very different than the ones my parents had with their World War II-era folks. We now get to explore the “Beware the ‘greater good’” talk in a way the Greatest Generation couldn’t possibly. I have been to Hiroshima and Nagasaki, just as I have been to the Exhibition House for Crimes of War and Invasion in Vietnam, now called the War Remnants Museum. These were all days when I much would’ve rather gone to the beach, but felt like I needed to face our complicated legacy head-on, as this is too what it means to be an American.
Perhaps the pairing isn’t so weird after all. Says Jennifer Williams, deputy editor at Foreign Policy, the idea of atonement runs through both films.
And apparently, we the people, are here for it.
