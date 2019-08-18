Facebook. Some people love it, some people hate it — and some people hate it because of all the privacy issues, etc., etc. but use it anyway.
I don’t hate it, but I’ll likely never give it up. What I do love, however, is looking through the memories from past years’ posts that pop up each day.
This week, memories from Aug. 13, 2013, caught my attention — four posts about a game of Parcheesi my sister, Katie, and I were playing.
You know the game: the brand-name American adaptation of the Indian cross and circle board game Pachisi, published by Parker Brothers and Winning Moves.
Katie and I each posted a picture of the board, pre-game. Of course, hers had my pieces all knocked over. (Foreshadowing much?) I also asked people to wish me luck going up against “Killer Kate” — a nickname she came up with at the time.
But my favorite memory is the one from after the game where Katie posted: “I ALWAYS WIN AT PARCHEESI I DON’T KNOW WHY SHE THOUGHT IT’D BE DIFFERENT.”
And yes, she posted in all caps. Her pre-game post of the game board captioned “SISTER BONDING” was that way too. (She was excited, if you can’t tell.)
It being six years ago, I’ve no idea why I thought I had a chance of winning, but I should have known better. Really. When it comes to Parcheesi, my sister — who normally is super patient, understanding and just overall kind to me — is absolutely ruthless.
She will pull on your heartstrings, begging you to not bump her piece back to the start. Then her turn comes and she doesn’t hesitate a second to do the very thing she just begged you not to do.
Where does this ruthlessness come from, you might ask?
Simple. Our mom.
My sister, brother and I were taught well when it comes to games. You place a boardgame or a stack of cards in front of us and my usually supportive family vanishes, replaced by people who believe it’s every person for themselves.
Except Dad. Dad’s too laid back to be super competitive.
The gasps, mild curses, calls of “Oh, come on!” and “Mean!” — all, of course, with the undertones of a group of people that love each other dearly — fill the air. We go all out against each other in order to come out the other side as the victor.
Just thinking about it makes me want to dig the game out of my parents’ downstairs closest, round my mom and siblings up and go at each other for a few rounds. But that’s a little difficult, considering I’m the only one that lives in Michigan — everyone else is in Illinois.
Knowing I’ll have to wait is a little bit of a downer, but I visit often enough, so I’ll just have to make sure we play next time I’m in town.
