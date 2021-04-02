In my opinion, the word of 2020 was ‘pivot’ — everyone was pivoting amidst the chaos of corona. And pivot we all did, including Crooked Tree Arts Center.
Now that we’ve reached 2021, I’m making a potentially premature call that the word of this year is ‘hybrid.’
Defined as something that has two different types of components performing essentially the same function, the use of ‘hybrid’ is currently prolific. To varying extents, school, meetings, extracurricular activities, gatherings, etc., have transitioned into hybridized formats — in-person, virtual, or both — options for everyone exist.
The CTAC School of Ballet in Petoskey is venturing into the hybrid realm and hopes to make its annual June performance accessible to in-person and virtual audiences alike. Both CTAC locations plan to present hybrid versions of Coffee @ Ten lectures in the coming months, safely inviting patrons on-site for engaging talks but also remaining connected to those who feel more comfortable viewing from home. CTAC has adopted the hybrid approach as a means of reintroducing in-person programming, and that goes for bringing art to the community too.
Since last spring, CTAC has been presenting virtual exhibitions to promote artists of all ages. Our use of the far-reaching internet as a mode of sharing art temporarily quenched the desire for the visual arts during quarantine. However, we’re ready to present some hybrid opportunities for viewing and purchasing artwork.
For the month of April, CTAC is virtually hosting the annual “Youth Art Show,” with the award-winning pieces displayed on-site now through April 17.
Three digital flipping books containing more than 1,000 pages of student work celebrate the creativity of Traverse City area students, Kindergarten through 12th Grade. Eight $100 cash awards, 12 honorable mentions, and numerous scholarships from Kendall College of Art and Design were awarded. Student work isn’t for sale, but artwork can be enjoyed in-person or from home, providing two ways to support our community’s young artists.
Later this season, from April 26 to May 8, the inaugural Spring Art Market will take place in the galleries of CTAC, with the option of strolling through and shopping in-person or scrolling through the artists’ work online and enjoying the ease of e-commerce. Twenty-five artists will participate, with soaps, woodwork, ceramics, illustrations, cards, original paintings, jewelry, fiber art, and more available for purchase!
Both the “Youth Art Show” and Spring Art Market are putting artists and patrons first by promoting and protecting the creators and providing viewers with options. Each hybrid event offers the flexibility of coming to CTAC for an outing while also enabling participation from all corners of Northern Michigan and beyond.
CTAC’s spring hours have been expanded, and our virtual exhibitions and e-commerce options have no closing time, just a date range to observe. You faithfully held on while CTAC pivoted last year, now join us as we move forward and hybridize our visual arts programming.
