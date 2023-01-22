TRAVERSE CITY — Most of us know the song “Auld Lang Syne” from ringing in the new year earlier this month, but many of us aren’t familiar with the poet who penned the poem-turned-song, Robert Burns.
Every year, Burns, a lascivious lyricist, pioneer of the Romantic movement, and the national poet of Scotland is celebrated worldwide on his birthday, Jan. 25, at events called Burns Suppers.
Locally, here in Traverse City, the St. Andrew’s Society of Northwest Michigan has been honoring Burns with these annual suppers since 2004, and it’s preparing to do so again later this month, but that’s not all.
St. Andrew’s Treasurer Alan McColl, a born Scotsman living in Cadillac as a retired accountant, has penned his own work on Burns to bring the poet into today’s world.
McColl’s book, “What Was Said at the Burns Supper: Speeches about Robert Burns and Really Bad Scottish Jokes Best Washed Down with a Wee Dram,” was published by Mission Point Press in the fall of 2022. The catalyst for writing the book was McColl’s involvement with St. Andrew’s and the Burns Suppers.
The suppers honoring Burns have a general flow consisting of a welcome, the Selkirk Grace, bag-piping, haggis, poetry recitations, toasts, dancing, and the Immortal Memory speech, which is an overview of Burns’ life and work. Then the evening concludes with the singing of “Auld Lang Syne.”
Being one of the few natural-born Scots involved with St. Andrew’s, McColl knew that he would have to participate in the Burns Suppers and eventually deliver one of the Immortal Memory speeches.
“Over the years, we have had several of our members who have written and delivered an Immortal Memory on Robert Burns,” said Jim Mills, St. Andrew’s President and Founder. “However, Alan has been our most prolific and most popular speaker. He combines humorous and droll commentary of Burns with an authentic Scottish accent.”
McColl has written and given several speeches at the annual events and served as the Master of Ceremonies on multiple occasions over the past 15 years, and now, his book commemorates those experiences while honoring Burns too.
“I am so very excited that this project has been completed,” said McColl. “Even though I had already written the speeches, there was a lot of hard work involved in preparing for publication. The handholding and professionalism by Mission Point Press and my editor Mark Lewiston were greatly appreciated.”
The book serves as an introduction for people who want to know more about Scotland’s national poet, with snippets of Burns’ work revealing the wide variety of his skill and talent and showcasing highlights of the local Burns Suppers. In addition, the book contains the Immortal Memory speeches about Burns that bring him to life again, allowing readers to imagine him in a variety of situations that are relevant to today.
“This book was an easy fit for Mission Point Press,” said Mark Lewison. “The subject matter has a local and global interest base, and it’s a fun piece, so working with Alan to publish his work was a no-brainer.”
Sharing Lewison’s sentiment, Mills added: “I think it’s very cool that Alan has written his book about our Burns Suppers. I am sure it will be of great service to future speakers who have accepted the daunting responsibility of writing an Immortal Memory.”
For McColl, aside from commemorating his work for the Burns Suppers, this book project also checked off an item on his bucket list — creating something that would live on after him.
“I confess this was very much an ego project, pure vanity,” said McColl. “I had spent a lot of time preparing each speech, doing research, writing, editing, and practicing. I felt the speeches were worth reaching a wider audience and would be appreciated by others.”
Thanks to McColl’s book, our old acquaintance of Robert Burns will not be forgotten. “What Was Said at the Burns Supper” can be purchased online at horizonbooks.com, Amazon, and AmazonUK.
The annual Burns Supper of St. Andrew’s Society of Northwest Michigan takes place on Jan. 29. Reservations to amccoll@charter.net by Jan. 24. The Leelanau Township Library at 119 E. Nagonaba St. in Northport also hosts a Burns Night on Jan 24 from 6-9:30 p.m. Please bring your own place setting and feel free to bring poems to share. Contact Julie Preneta at 231-386-5131.
