TRAVERSE CITY — Traverse City’s history has been tied to trees from the beginning of European settlement.
White pines unarguably were at the root of the town’s early success.
But in recent years, trees have become a point of contention.
This is particularly true regarding the Cherry Capital Airport, an operation that underpins modern success.
Acres of land around the airport have been clear cut, leading to public outcry.
But local struggles between the forest and the airfield go back to the mid 1920s.
The area’s first airport, Ransom Field, sat atop Rennie Hill, today the site of Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens.
In 1923, 50 area businessmen began leasing 60-acres of the Ransom farm, which they then bought in 1926. Their intention was to operate the area as an airfield until the city could purchase it and run it as a municipal airport. They would sell it to the city at the original price, plus interest.
Three years later it looked like their plan was reaching fruition. On April 1st, 1929, an $8,000 city bond election was set to raise the money to purchase the airfield.
Numerous community leaders backed the plan, and a winning “Yes vote” looked like a foregone conclusion.
Then, less than one week before the election, trees, among other issues, presented unexpected obstacles to their success.
Two outside experts, Standard Oil executives who had advised on airport development throughout the Midwest, pointed to trees as potential hazards for the ever-larger planes flying in and out of Ransom Field.
The field was bordered by trees and hills to the west, the city to the north, and Rennie Road to the east. The only location for emergency landings lay to the south, and the experts deemed that as inadequate.
An uproar ensued, leading to several days of strident town meetings and extensive newspaper coverage. Vying sides trotted out competing experts. City officials attempted to postpone the bond election, but such an action was deemed illegal.
The bond issue failed by three votes. The city quickly formed a City Airport Commission, which recommended leasing Ransom Field until a better site for a future municipal airport could be found.
Ransom Field seems to have benefited northern Michigan, even under the lease agreement.
An October 1st, 1930 advertisement in the Record Eagle declares: “Traverse City will soon be linked by air with every major city in the United States. From Traverse City, you can reach Milwaukee in about four hours; Lansing in about two and one-half hours; Detroit in three and one-half hours, and Cleveland, with stop-over in Detroit for lunch, in six hours or less.”
Connections in those cities led to other municipalities throughout the country.
Traverse City finally opened a municipal airport in 1936. It operated on the same land as today’s Cherry Capital Airport, northeast of what is now the intersection of Garfield and South Airport roads.
A 1937 Record Eagle description of the still-new airfield foreshadows the success of the modern Cherry Capital Airport: “The airport, and landing field, has been pronounced one of the three best in the state by officials from the Department of Commerce and the State Board of Aeronautics. It is located on County Highway No. 611, a mile south of Front Street. The landing field and hanger, recently completed at an estimated cost of close to $100,000, are large enough to accommodate the largest transports, and runways are long enough for the landing of the fastest of modern planes. Although several landing fields in Northern Michigan are of large size, Traverse City has the only completely equipped hanger where service is available at any hour of the day or night. A new cement ramp leading into the hanger is being completed and with the finishing of this, and the placing of markers on the field, Traverse City will be equipped to handle as many planes as could be assembled in Michigan.”
A June 28, 1938 article from the Record-Eagle describes the new facility as one of the finest in the Midwest, with a note that it had been carved out of an oak forest. The paper makes no mention of any community concerns about the clear-cutting of those trees.
New terminal buildings, along with other significant improvements, appeared at Cherry Capital Airport both in 1970 and 2004.
Today the airport still claims success.
In 2018 more than 500,000 passengers passed through the terminal, a record for the facility. It is the fourth largest commercial airport in Michigan after Detroit Metro, Gerald R. Ford International in Grand Rapids, and Bishop in Flint. Passenger traffic is up 36 percent since 2010 compared to 23 percent nationwide.
It’s not only busy, but also beautiful.
The 2004 terminal has been praised for an architectural style that exudes a classic “North Woods” feeling.
A 2004 Record-Eagle article on its opening notes “The designers wisely preserved the forest in which the airport is sited.”
Again, trees are an issue of comment. The history of Traverse City’s airports shows that public sentiment often changes over the decades. In 1936 there seems to have been no concern about the cutting of an “oak forest.”
Today, citizens show concern as acres of trees are cleared.
