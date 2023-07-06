TRAVERSE CITY — The United States Air Force Thunderbirds may have wrapped up their Cherry Festival air shows, but the Ultimate Air Dogs are just getting started.
Ultimate Air Dogs was founded by former Detroit Tigers pitcher Milt Wilcox and his son, Brian, in 2005.
“We travel all over the country putting these shows on,” Milt said. “And we get the biggest crowds in Traverse City. People even show up just to watch the dogs practice.”
Dog owners have exhibited their four-legged athletes’ jumping skills at Cherry Festival for about 17 years. The three-day event will showcase four different competitions each day: Fetch It; Chase It; Catch It; and a classic distance-jumping competition informally called “Big Air.”
“Fetch-It” is a for-distance horizontal jumping competition. The goal is to consistently knock a hanging “bumper” out of place.
“The bumper is initially placed two feet above the dock,” Wilcox said, “And we move that toy away from the dock, over the pool. The dog that can reach out the farthest and either knock it down or catch it, wins the competition.”
Each dog may remain in the competition until he or she falls short of the bumper three times, according to Ultimate Air Dogs’ website.
“Chase-It” is a timed swimming race.
In “Catch-It,” dogs attempt to catch a toy that is thrown in the air, while the dog is running.
“The dog has to catch the toy before it lands in the water,” Wilcox said. “And if a dog catches a toy at 20 feet, but lands in the water at 25 feet, those scores are combined for that round’s total score.”
Competitors are afforded two back-to-back jumps.
“These aren’t just dogs,” Wilcox said. “They eat with us, sleep with us, travel with us, and play with us. They’re regular family members. And we get to do this all over the country, with people who love their dogs.”
No qualifications are required to compete in this event, but pre-registration is necessary. Interested dog owners can sign their canines up at www.ultimateairdogs.com/schedule.html.
The first competition jumps off tomorrow at 10 a.m. Each show is rain or shine, and free to watch.
Ultimate Air Dogs Cherry Festival Schedule:July 6: 10 a.m; 1 p.m; 3 p.m; and 5 p.m.
July 7: 11 a.m; 1 p.m; 3 p.m; 5 p.m; and 6 p.m.
July 8: 10 a.m; noon; and 2 p.m. (finals)
