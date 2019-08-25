We’re taught that staring is impolite, yet we all do it.
I’ve secretly glanced at those who look different from me. Fixed my gaze on the attractive. Glared at aggressors. Stared at how others navigate their wheelchairs.
As a child in Detroit, I feared being separated from my grandmother during our weekly outings to the towering downtown Hudson’s department store.
My grandmother was my rock.
“If I got lost in the crowds, how would I ever find you?” I’d ask.
“You’ve stared at me your whole life. You know my walk, how I stand, speak, smell. It would be impossible for you to not find me,” she said.
Many years after her death, I remember everything about her and the power of observation.
Since my stroke, when someone stares at me, I don’t know why they’re staring. Are they thinking, “What’s wrong with her?” or “I wonder how the wheelchair helps her?” What are they feeling; sadness, fear, anger? Are they judging me? Do they realize I’m staring back? The worst staring attempts to reduce me to a thing rather than a person.
Lately, I’ve seen strangers staring specifically at my feet; thinking that’s the source of my disability. In years past when this happened, I attached Post-it Note messages and happy drawings to the tops of my shoes. I also considered accenting my feet by wearing aqua scuba flippers. Maybe it’s time to revisit these responses.
When I first went out with my husband, Tom, I asked if he was bothered by people staring at him? I was slowly getting used to it. “People are staring because they wonder how I got so lucky to be with you,” he answered. Almost 40 years later, I know he meant what he said back then.
Sometimes staring can feel like good attention. I remember driving to a downstate gym, getting out of my car, setting-up my wheelchair, transferring into my wheelchair and then heading into the building to work out. Outside the front door a woman stopped me. “I just watched you get out of your car and perform a routine you probably repeat several times a day. A workout before your workout. I wonder how I’d handle it all if it were me? You’re more graceful than any performer I’ve seen on stage,” she said.
And, the other day, while wheeling up my van’s motorized drawbridge ramp, I turned to see a young guy staring at me from inside a Traverse City coffee shop. Meeting my gaze, he smiled and held up a piece of paper with “Nifty” written on it.
Perhaps the intent of our staring is what matters. One of my friends is the parent of two middle-school children with mobility disabilities. After a challenging day of school shopping, the three took a break to rest at an outdoor table. Within 10 minutes, a stranger approached them. “Hello, my name is Megan. As a mom myself, I wanted you to know that I see you. I’ve been you on a different day, in my own way. Here’s a gift certificate for lunch next door. Pay it forward if you can. I just think we all need to look after each other. I’m sorry if it was impolite of me to stare,” she said.
