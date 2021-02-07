Just after Christmas, a letter in The Traverse City Record-Eagle caught my attention. In a few paragraphs, a woman from Bellaire described bringing her husband to the emergency room at Traverse City’s Munson Hospital. Because of the hospital’s COVID-19 visitor policy, she had to leave him in the ER and wait in her car.
For five hours, she ran the car to stay warm. Eventually needing a restroom, she found many places in Traverse City closed. Ultimately, she used a construction site port-a-potty. While thankful to bring her husband home that night, she wondered if a better policy, a compromise among everyone’s concerns, was possible.
Within hours of the letter appearing in the newspaper, I received many phone calls. Concerned citizens offered me suggestions for the hospital, such as an on-site guarded warming tent with coffee, portable restrooms and wifi for family/loved ones and toiletry kits with lists and maps of 24-hour gas stations.
Additionally, people stressed that many people came to the hospital from afar, unfamiliar with Traverse City. They needed details of the visitor policy before they arrived at the hospital. Once at the ER, connections with the patient relations officer could be made. A few people living near the hospital said they’d host visitors for free, as they’d done for essential workers in the early days of COVID.
Everyone worried about the woman’s physical safety, emotional well-being and dignity, as well as concern for her husband.
I took all of the community feedback and shared it with the administration at Munson Medical Center. I also copied our Traverse City mayor, as callers had said they wanted the city to do something. Munson Medical Center responded immediately, saying they were going to discuss the woman’s letter and feedback at a upcoming meeting. I also encouraged them to contact the Bellaire woman directly.
The theme of “we’re all in this together as a community to solve community problems” reminded me of one of many situations where my community helped me.
Years ago, while teaching in southern France, I put my head down on a large table at the public library and fell asleep. When I awoke an hour or so later, a woman, a stranger, was sitting next to me.
Seeing her, arms crossed against her chest, not doing anything, startled me. There were plenty of open seats in the library where she could have sat. Before I could speak, she told me she was from north Africa and that she wanted to guard me while I slept. As a woman alone, she’d been worried about me. She’d sat next to me the whole time I was asleep. We talked for awhile that day and I never saw her again. I will never forget her selflessness and fierce desire to watch over me.
This week, Munson Medical Center updated their Visitation Policy. “Effective Feb. 1, 2021, one visitor/support person per patient per day, 18 years of age or older, is allowed for all patients including inpatients, outpatients, and surgical patients. Patients with COVID-19 are allowed one visitor for one hour per day, with appropriate personal protective equipment.” The policy lists exceptions for several patient groups. I’d advise reading the policy in its entirety at www.munsonhealthcare.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.