When I had my stroke, there were few books for people with disabilities, written by people with disabilities. This was especially true for females.
Last Sunday night, I listened to a webinar discussion featuring authors and artists with disabilities hosted by the Wise Blood Booksellers in Kansas City, Missouri. The discussion was facilitated by Rebekah Taussig, author of the new book, “Sitting Pretty: The View From My Ordinary Resilient Disabled Body.” Other panelists included author Keah Brown of “The Pretty One: On Life, Pop Culture, Disability and Other Reasons to Fall In Love, With Me;” author Erin Clark of “If You Really Love Me Throw Me Off The Mountain;” musician Erik Paluszak, textile artist Bhavna Mehta and creative writer and journalist, Hannah Soyer of “This Body Is Worthy” project.
Later, during the Q/A, the panelists discussed their disabled artist role models. The answers ranged from artist Frida Kahlo to characters from movies and TV such as X-Men and Sesame Street. Brown, a Black, queer wheelchair user, said she was still waiting for her role models. Her sadness and anger were palpable. Clark, also a wheelchair hang-glider, said she has seen herself as her own role model. When the younger females with disabilities said they wish they’d had someone like themselves to talk to when they were growing up, my heart hurt for them. I questioned, how far had we really come?
As I listened, I also wondered if these artists lacked more role models because, like many of us, they didn’t fully know their disability history, which included elder activists such as Judith Heumann and others.
Long after my stroke, I was referred to the works of author Nancy Mairs who wrote “Waist-High in the World: A Life Among the Nondisabled.” Once on a trip to Arizona, I was able to chat on the phone with Mairs. Though in the throes of her challenges with multiple sclerosis, she graciously spoke with me for a long time about writing, disability, relationships and aging.
So why are there so many books right now by female authors with disabilities? Is it because we’re in a unique point in history, many members of marginalized groups are finally able to share their voices?
I’m in the midst of writing my own book based upon the 120 “Adapted in TC” Traverse Record-Eagle columns I’ve written since 2008. My hope is that my book serves as a companion to people with disabilities, their loved ones, professionals and the curious. I’m looking forward to adding my voice to the global discussion.
More than four decades ago, a week before my stroke, a high school friend and I went to see the movie “The Other Side of the Mountain” — the real life story of champion downhill ski racer, Jill Kinmont. Kinmont, injured in a skiing accident became a quadriplegic. She also became a teacher, author and painter. As my friend Cindy and I walked out of the theater, I remember Cindy saying she’d never be able to cope with being a quadriplegic. Hauntingly, I recall saying “I guess I’d find a way. None of us knows what we can cope with until we’re in that situation.”
Later, I watched both of Kinmont’s movies, read her book and every article I could find about her life.
She became one of my role models.
