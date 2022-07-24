Today, I’m thinking about a mixed summer bouquet of topics; the 32nd anniversary of the Americans With Disabilities Act, the current Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging efforts and Michigan author Sharon Emery’s book, “It’s Hard Being You: A Primer on Being Happy Anyway (2022).”
The ADA was signed in July of 1990, 14 years after my spinal stroke. I was one of many who worked hard to see the ADA come into being. At the time, I remember seasoned disability activists sharing two key points:
- First, that only the federal government could truly ensure by law the rights of persons with disabilities. Other efforts had generally fallen short.
- And second, while laws were crucial, it would be more difficult to convince those without disabilities, to actually support the ADA through their person-to-person behavior. Inclusion was also attitudinal.
More than three decades later, both points remain true.
According to WorldatWork, 83 percent of nationally surveyed companies initiated Diversity Equity Inclusion and Belonging (DEIB) efforts in 2021. DEIB programs are now part of many business and institutional priorities, including Traverse Connect, Northwestern Michigan College, Oryana, Hagerty and Interlochen Arts Academy. Nationally, in the disability community, there’s skepticism around some of the current DEIB at-large efforts. Many fear that DEIB directors could be focused on short-term goals; using DEIB as a possible branding tool and not recognizing that race/gender/age/socio-economics/sexual orientation/ethnicity/etc. intersect with disability. One can be a person of color, gay and have a disability. Additionally, disability is rarely discussed related to belonging.
We’ve all probably experienced being picked last for something, been slighted or not invited at all. We’ve felt the pain of not feeling a sense of belonging. Anytime I’ve discussed any type of bullying in any group of adults, at least 10 percent of the group, with lips quivering as they speak, still feel the hurt of being bullied.
For me, ensuring everyone feels a sense of belonging takes tremendous work, yet can appear seamless. Whether in our schools, faith centers, businesses, etc., people with disabilities should be part of the drive for inclusion and belonging. Their photos/bios need to appear on company websites and literature. They should be at the proverbial table creating the new senior center, accessible affordable housing, the new city square and security programs in the schools.
Barriers to participation, such as not having companion virtual public meetings, including public comment segments, should be eliminated. If you were in charge of planning a local ADA compliant event, would you know which venues are fully accessible and therefore, better at creating belonging? How have your organizations implemented equity, not equality?
I learned a lot from Sharon Emery’s book. Look her up. Watch her TedX Lansing talk. According to Emery, “Everyone has the responsibility to ensure that everyone has just enough power to act on their aspirations.”
She says that persons with disabilities adapt to the able-bodied world all of the time.
“Yet we spend no time teaching those without disabilities how to interact with people who have disabilities.”
