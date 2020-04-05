Before most of us were ordered to shelter in place, my husband and I went to dinner with friends.
Chris, is a retired home builder who uses an electric wheelchair. His wife, Cindy, is a nurse. As the four of us shared a toast, the stem of Chris’s glass broke and red wine went everywhere. With typical gallows humor, Chris said, “It’s a good thing I’m used to being stared at.”
Later, during dessert, I shared a new experience.
“Several able-bodied people this week referred to me as “frail.”
They said I need to be extremely cautious about the coronvirus. Knowing me as they do, I’m surprised. “I don’t see myself as frail,” I said.
Outside the restaurant, Chris and I wheeled at an angle to one another. A group of people passed us; then turned around to stare. “We’re not dead yet, right, Chris?” I said. “Far from it, Susan,” he said.
Today, that evening seems like a bizarre distant memory.
I keep thinking, all of our societal problems are now laid bare.
Everyday, I log how people with disabilities are being impacted by COVID-19. Here’s a sampling from my correspondence:
- A lot of jobs where they said you couldn’t work from home as an accommodation turns out you can. So I hope businesses are more willing to let people with disabilities work from home.
- People with disabilities don’t feel in control of their health. We’re forced to live in the moment; constantly adjusting to a “new normal.” We have to ask for help. We can guide, teach the rest of the world how to cope.
- I like the special shopping times and concern for people over 60 years old. Elders finally getting respect. I’ve heard some see this as arbitrary age discrimination.”
- “Those of us who are deaf, blind and mobility impaired know all about living in isolation. Exclusion is nothing new to us.”
- “We’re advised to secure three months of prescriptions. My insurance only pays for a month at a time. We need a different solution.”
- “How can I social distance when my care givers have to touch me. How do I make sure my aide doesn’t gets sick or quit?”
- “Will doctors start rationing medical equipment? How will they decide if I’m ‘ventilator worthy?’”
- “My brother is on the autism spectrum. His entire routine has been disrupted. How do I help him understand what’s happening?”
- “The recovery community is struggling. If you have an eating disorder, you’re now home 24/7 and can’t escape food. Some people are abusing drugs and alcohol. They’re online watching too much porn, gambling and shopping. We need to help people not express their fears through violence against their children, pets and partners.”
- “I desperately need the stimulus check to not count as income. I can’t risk losing my housing assistance and food stamps.”
- “I live on themighty.com website. I love my disability community.”
- “My mom has anxiety, PTSD and OCD. She has a self-care system that usually keeps it all under control. It’s harder now.”
- “Safe Harbor, Jubilee House and the churches are closing. The homeless with cancer, mobility disabilities and mental health diagnoses may have to camp outside. I hope not.”
Post Covid-19. Let’s create a more compassionate community.
