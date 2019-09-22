I first met visual artist and retired art professor Melissa Jay Craig two years ago at Ragdale, an artists’ community. Melissa, 68, creates her own paper from sustainable plants, appreciating its tactile and malleable properties.
Melissa is also deaf. At 21, she started experiencing tinnitus: continuous background sounds, always present, though the patterns and tones change. In her late 30s, she could still talk on the telephone. In her 40s, she was diagnosed as deaf. Since then, she’s used hearing aids, lip reading, American Sign Language(ASL), technology and speech to communicate.
Melissa can’t hear her own voice, but she’s not voiceless. While making her paper books, she stopped depending on words to communicate, leaving holes in the paper where many of the words had lived. Her art expresses her experience, which is more visual and perceptual. She’s sculpted over-sized ears onto trees, wondering “what if they’re listening to all that’s happening around them?”
Paul has been Melissa’s partner for 25 years. He has typical hearing. Together, they’ve created their own “home signs” that only they understand. Even their dog, Vivi, can communicate through signing. For example, when someone knocks at the door, Vivi bumps Melissa’s knee. Melissa told me about another hearing-assist dog that alerted the driver through the sign for siren/pull over, just before the woman’s fan belt broke.
Deaf culture is highly influenced by deafness and sign language, and includes everything from values and beliefs, to traditions and history, to art. People who claim ASL, not English, as their first language identity as Deaf with a capital “D.” Melissa’s first language is English, not ASL. She was born with hearing. She identifies as deaf with a lower case “d.”
My students with hearing loss, like Melissa, thrive on internet use and texting. They follow Nyle Di Marco, a Galludet University graduate and current Deaf TV star and activist. A favorite on-line resource is the www.saywhatclub.org, an international peer support network for people with hearing loss.
Many hotel chains now offer hearing impaired rooms that provide visual fire alarms, door knockers and phones, as well as TV captioning. In design, Deaf architecture features wide paths, quiet spaces and lots of clear sight lines.
“What else helps you live in a hearing-centric world?” I ask Melissa.
“Hearing aids are very expensive and amplify all sound,” she said. “Sound can be painful; endless clanging of silverware in restaurants or crumbling of paper elsewhere. Many people can’t adapt, leaving their hearing aids in a drawer. There’s such shame and isolation. Lip reading and communicating with hearing people can be physically exhausting. In darkness, a head lamp helps me see textures and stabilizes my balance.
“I prefer taps on the shoulder to get my attention. Ask me questions. Speak to communicate, not just fill up space. Allow for quiet. Don’t shout; shouting distorts the mouth for lip reading. The same with mumbling. Never say, ‘deaf and dumb.’ Don’t translate ‘it didn’t matter’ when I ask what was said. I decide what’s important. My beloved dentist wears a clear mask I can read his lips through.”
“What do you miss?” I ask.
“Music,” she answers instantly.
“Once you’ve heard it, though, it doesn’t go away. My brain remembers. I hear music even in my dreams.”
