“Ordinary. Typical. Routine. NORMAL. These are the words we often use to describe our lives.
until
the accident, the diagnosis, the discovery, the death. Until The Thing That Changed Everything.
Only then do we understand what we thought was normal was in fact
Before, and we are now living After.”
On July 14, I had the honor of participating in the public launch of a new book, “AFTER: Stories About Loss & What Comes Next,” edited by Melissa Fournier and Daniel Stewart (Barnwood Books, $10 paperback).
With my head bowed and eyes closed softly through tears, I listened as 20 other writers read their work. There was a reverence in the room, a sense of witnessing the most private. The vibe wasn’t morbid, but one of earned strength. Ours was a shared journey of loss: stillbirths, miscarriages and other neonatal deaths. The sudden death of a young adult son, suicide, and accidents. Spouses and parents with debilitating and life-threatening illnesses. I thought to myself, “Life is full of inevitable losses. These are my people. We know what we’ve lost, what’s left. All of us are seeking ways to transform what’s left.”
In one piece, a wife and spiritual leader turned to paper and paint to find her way through her husband’s illness. Others expressed the physical and psychological weight of caring for inherited possessions. Mothers and fathers imagined their children’s lives, years after the children had died. Several wrote about promises made — and broken — to elderly parents.
Then there were excerpts from my own piece, “Hope Changes”:
“In that instance, I also realized that there was more than a wheelchair in place of what was gone. I’d lost my illusion that I could control every aspect of my life. Gone was the fear of ‘worst things’ happening. I learned I wasn’t just one thing; a walker. What mattered was not just what was gone, but what was strong.”
“The first time I opened the door to my counseling office, I worried that my wheelchair would frighten people away; instead, it brought them to me. “You’ve had to create a life for yourself in the midst of great loss,” they said. “You couldn’t change what happened to you. Just like us. You’re exactly the person we want to be working with.”
After the reading, a few of us discussed the power of telling our stories, together. How heard we’d felt and all that we’d learned from experiencing the poetry in each others voices.
The topic of storytelling in films also came up. Can movies change your life?, I asked. “Yes,” everyone said, and then they listed “Up,” “Harry Potter,” “The Lovely Bones” and “Extremely Loud and Incredibly Close.” I added the gritty “Rust and Bone.” Each writer said they hoped to see some of the following films at the upcoming Traverse City Film Festival: “Ernie and Joe” (mental health issues), “Come As You Are” (disability buddy road trip), “3 Days 2 Nights” (sudden death), “Rewind” (childhood abuse), and “The Peanut Butter Falcon” (intellectual disabilities).
As I drove home that early evening, I felt close to the writers I’d shared the day with. Though I’d not met many before.
Our stories, for me, provided a way for continuing on ... after.
