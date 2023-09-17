In 1987, I moved to Traverse City. Hoping to rent office space, I was looking for two things. Central air conditioning and an elevator. Both were hard to find. Street level rental space primarily housed retail businesses and most two-story or taller buildings, only had stairs. Eventually I found space on the fourth floor of a downtown building with a passenger elevator.
I say passenger elevator because like others with disabilities, elsewhere I’d ridden in freight elevators filled with garbage, glorified dumbwaiters in restaurants and antique elevators that required an operator.
There’s a new retail business in Traverse City that took over an existing split level office building. It doesn’t have an elevator. I can’t shop at this business. Before they opened, I complained to the business and the city, as did others. The business offered curb service, which is a separate and an unequal service. Additionally, their merchandise requires customers to directly interact with the trained staff. Currently, the business says it’s looking into an “ADA plan.”
Uninformed people often tell me that a building is “grandfathered in” and therefore does not have to follow the ADA. Legally, there is no such thing as “grandfathering in.” Some of the oldest buildings in Traverse City have passenger elevators: Central Methodist Church, Old Town Playhouse, City Opera House, Cordia and other buildings at the Village at Grand Traverse Commons. On Front Street in downtown Traverse City, historic buildings housing Red Ginger restaurant and office space above Talbots retail store, both have elevators. Ironically, Interlochen Arts Academy/Center for the Arts has an outdoor glass elevator to the beach but no elevator in the Stone Hotel, which also houses the main cafeteria.
Sometimes finding the elevator in a building is difficult. Wayfinding signage is key. Years ago, I filed a complaint against a State of Michigan building in Lansing that had no signage, and the public had to traverse nearly four long blocks to get to it.
Persons using assistive mobility devices, even temporarily, or those with a hidden disability such as a heart or pulmonary health challenge, are quick to look for the location of an elevator. Elevators rather than stairs, assist people who are pregnant or pushing a stroller, small children and folks carrying oversized items.
I’ve had my share of challenging and scary elevator experiences. I’ve been stuck in an elevator, mid-floor for hours and I’ve had to be taken out of buildings in an evacuation chair when there was a power outage or suspected fire. Additionally, I’ve tested stair-climbing wheelchairs and helped people overcome their elevator phobias.
In 2023, why are there so many problems in northern Michigan with elevators? Is it poor code enforcement, bad design, ignorance, obstinacy?
Some business owners, instead of installing an elevator, have followed the law by building long switchback ramps for their one and a half story buildings. Other owners of two story buildings have decided to not develop their second stories because they believe an elevator is too costly. Some businesses now have rooftop decks, many without elevators or ramps.
This week was the groundbreaking for our long awaited new senior center. It’s my understanding that the design is one-story with a walkout at the back, because an elevator was deemed cost prohibitive.
It’s time elevators are seen as a cost of doing business. The laws should be enforced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.