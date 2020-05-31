‘In memory of my parents, who took their little girl into the voting booth, let her pull the magic curtain, and taught me to treasure my right to vote.” — Elaine Weiss, “The Woman’s Hour: The Great Fight To Win The Vote”
On June 11, 2020 I have the honor of interviewing author Elaine Weiss, for the National Writers Series.
The remote program starts at 7 p.m. and is free.
On June 2, 2020 “The Woman’s Hour (Adapted for Young Readers)” will be released.
There’s also an upcoming Steven Spielberg TV production of The Woman’s Hour.
While preparing for the interview, I’ve thought about my attendance in February at a program with hundreds of local women at the Park Place.
All demographics were represented and by the end, the group said that their key concerns for northern Michigan were child care, safety from violence, education, employment and health care.
I’ve also thought about how marginalized groups are often told they need others to give them a voice. What any group needs, is access to having their voices heard. They know best what they need and want to say.
At age 6, family elders and teachers nurtured my own activism. I was expected to volunteer alongside my grandparents and to write letters to our newspaper editor.
In March, “Stay home, stay safe” began. About then, I heard about area children collecting returnable cans/bottles that could be turned into cash for donated kids bicycles. High schoolers were delivering masks and food to senior citizens. College students babysat for essential workers. Two neighborhood girls started a weekly neighborhood newsletter.
Maggie, 8, and Annika, 10, are the children of Emily Ulbrich and Myles Anton.
Emily works in the behavior assistance unit for TCAPS. Myles, is the chef for Trattoria Stella and The Franklin. Emily says helping others was modeled for her by her dad. Both Myles and Emily have volunteered for events that help raise money for many nonprofits.
“We tell our children what these organizations do and why they matter. Raising children with a strong sense of community is important to us,” said Emily.
In April, Emily wanted her daughters to interview women about their careers.
Wanting to share their writing, Maggie shouted “We should start a newspaper!”
Annika immediately followed with “We can interview our neighbors! And call it the Neighborhood News!”
A few days later, they had written a full issue and had made a newspaper box. I let them maintain full ownership of the project (hence the spelling mistakes!).
My hope for my girls is that they realize how powerful they are — we all are.
I want them to know, to believe, that what they do matters — every step, every day. There was nothing more fulfilling than to hear Maggie running through the house as they were trying to finish up the paper before deadline.
“Come on, Annika! We have to hurry! People are counting on us!”
Several issues later, what do they like about creating their newsletter?
“I like that I can make people happy,” Maggie said.
“I like that it brings people together. I saw a neighbor talking to another neighbor about what we had written. They are learning new things about each other,” Annika said.
